Which makeup mirror is best?

It’s difficult to properly apply makeup if you don’t have a quality mirror, and makeup mirrors provide just the right amount of lighting and magnification. They also allow you to see every angle to ensure you capture the look you want before you step outside.

Makeup mirrors can vary in size, style and design, and finding the best one for you depends on where you want to put it and what features you’re looking for. Weily Hollywood Makeup Mirror with Lights provides ample lighting and can be rotated 360 degrees.

What to know before you buy a makeup mirror

Types of makeup mirrors

Wall-mounted: These makeup mirrors become more permanent fixtures and are often the biggest. They have the benefit of freeing up space on your vanity or countertop, but you need to make sure they’re at the right height, location, and best light before installing.

These makeup mirrors become more permanent fixtures and are often the biggest. They have the benefit of freeing up space on your vanity or countertop, but you need to make sure they’re at the right height, location, and best light before installing. Tabletop : If you want more versatility, a stationary tabletop mirror is an smart choice because you can use it in different rooms and with different lighting conditions, if desired. The added benefit of most tabletop mirrors is they’re easily adjustable.

: If you want more versatility, a stationary tabletop mirror is an smart choice because you can use it in different rooms and with different lighting conditions, if desired. The added benefit of most tabletop mirrors is they’re easily adjustable. Portable: These are smaller and more compact makeup mirrors designed to take with you on the go. Handheld and accessory mirrors can fall into this category, but they’re typically smaller and require you to hold them, so you won’t have both hands free when applying makeup.

What to look for in a quality makeup mirror

360-degree rotation

Many tabletop makeup mirrors come with 360-degree rotation. Not only can you move the mirror to a better location in the house, but you can turn and swivel the mirror itself while it’s in place to see every angle that you might not be able to catch in your regular bathroom mirror.

Magnification

Magnification is helpful when you need to pay attention to the finer details, be it applying lip liner, eyeliner, foundation, mascara or when you need to utilize tweezers for grooming needs.

Magnification can vary between 3x and 10x, with greater magnification resulting in a higher cost. There are mirrors with more than 10x magnification, but they tend to distort the image significantly and are not suitable for everyday use.

Lighted mirrors

If you look different in the bathroom mirror than you do when out, the problem is likely your lighting. Consider a lighted makeup mirror — it can help eliminate shadows that can result in unevenly applied makeup.

The right light is essential, and natural light sources work best when applying makeup. LED lights tend to resemble daytime light and are appropriate for applying makeup.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup mirror

The prices of makeup mirrors ranges from $10-$300, depending on the features, size and benefits. A standard makeup mirror without lights or additional technology is easily accessible at a budget-friendly price. In contrast, a larger high-tech mirror with LED lights, multiple settings and a touchscreen can go for $150 or more.

Makeup mirror FAQ

What’s the best magnification for doing my makeup?

A. The most popular setting for makeup application is 5x magnification. Look for 5x if you’re purchasing a makeup mirror for makeup application, shaving or putting in your contacts.

Can a makeup mirror with lights harm my eyes?

A. An LED makeup mirror isn’t bad for your eyes as long as you don’t use it for an extended period. Look for a mirror with warm white light — it’s softer and easier on the eyes when compared to blue or cool white lighting.

What’s the best makeup mirror to buy?

Top makeup mirror

Weily Hollywood Makeup Mirror with Lights

What you need to know: Loaded with 12 built-in LED bulbs and 50,000 hours of life, this “glam room” style makeup mirror was built to last.

What you’ll love: It’s highly durable and made of solid metal, so it won’t rust. It comes with a skid-proof base to keep your surfaces from getting damaged. With 360-degree rotation, the ability to adjust brightness and memory to remember the last setting you used, you no longer have to find your perfect spot each time you use it.

What you should consider: Make sure to look at the measurements before purchasing — some customers were surprised at the size when it arrived.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup mirror for the money

Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: Travel easily with this USB rechargeable and portable high definition makeup mirror that easily fits into your handbag or luggage.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly makeup mirror allows you to increase and decrease brightness with the touch of a button. It has 72 LEDs that include cool, warm and white lights, so you can easily identify how your makeup looks in different situations and guarantee that you’ll always have the best light, no matter how dark the area.

What you should consider: Customers have noted the battery life is limited, but you can charge it while in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Latitude Run LED Vanity Mirror

What you need to know: This makeup mirror is loaded with features, including three-color LED lighting and 360-degree rotation.

What you’ll love: This comes with touchscreen control, day, warm and cold light features and dimmable brightness to ensure flawless makeup application. It also offers an accurate reflection, so you’ll be able to see the most minute details without any distortion or color casting.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt this makeup mirror was a tad flimsy for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

