You may be a size 14 in one brand and 18 in another because sizing isn’t standardized, allowing brands to rely on their own fit model for sizing.

What are the most stylish and inclusive fashion brands?

In 2016, a study published in the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education discovered the average size of an American woman is between 16 and 18, increasing from the previous industry standard of size 12. While many fashion brands are starting to cater to more body shapes and designer labels are putting plus-size models on the runway, finding stylish and inclusive fashion brands remains challenging. So whether you’re looking for men’s, women’s or gender-neutral clothing, check out these brands that offer inclusive sizes to finally get the perfect fit.

What is inclusive sizing?

For years, brands carried clothing only up to a size 8, sometimes a size 14. This lack of inclusivity made shopping an unpleasant experience for those who didn’t fall within the industry standard. Finally, barriers are breaking down, and companies are expanding their size range in women’s clothing. While it’s a step in the right direction, not all brands are jumping on board, and men’s inclusive sizing remains relatively untouched.

The latest call to the fashion industry is focusing not on plus sizes above the industry standard but on inclusive sizes for everyone. From swimsuits to jeans, the ultimate goal of inclusive sizing is to support all genders, body sizes and shapes.

How to choose inclusive fashion brands

Size range

The most important feature when choosing inclusive brands is the size range. Many agree that to be considered inclusive, brands should carry sizes up to 24 at a minimum. Some brands now offer up to size 40. To find your perfect fit, you should know your measurements around your bust, waist and hips and your desired length.

Fit

A significant problem among plus-size clothing has been merely offering bigger sizes but not adjusting those sizes to fit all shapes. For example, when going from toddler to kid sizes, the fit also changes to accommodate a longer torso or slimmer legs. Inclusive fashion doesn’t just offer larger sizes but also scales the clothing to fit a real person.

Best clothing with inclusive sizes

Cocoship Vintage Sailor Swimsuit

With over 20 designs and sizes from small to 6X, anyone will love this retro skirtini swimsuit. Gain coverage on the bottom with shorts and skirt cover-up while staying comfortable and stylish, thanks to the flattering halter top. The cups are also removable during washing or to find the perfect fit. Sold by Amazon

Lee Women’s Plus Size Relaxed-Fit Bermuda Short

The stretch denim material of these Bermuda shorts and the high waist fit make them both comfortable and flattering. As a bonus, the 10-inch inseam falls perfectly on the thigh. These Bermuda shorts also have five pockets and go up to size 26. Sold by Amazon

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Short Sleeve Perfect T-shirt

The brand named this the perfect T-shirt for many reasons. Inclusivity is the goal of this T-shirt, with big sizes up to 5XL, tall sizes up to XLT and big and tall sizes up to 5XLT. It also comes in five colors, including red, navy and black. Sold by Target

Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Corset Tiered Fit & Flared Dress

From the perfect fit to an affordable price to inclusive sizing, this dress has it all. It features adjustable slender shoulder straps, a fitted waist and a flared bottom that lands above the knee. Plus, choose from three designs and sizes up to 4X. Sold by Target

Hanes Men’s Sweatshirt

Comfort is trending, and this cotton-blend fleece sweatshirt is designed to be warm and cozy. It comes in sizes small through 5X and 17 color options. This crew neck sweatshirt is versatile enough to dress down or up and is pill-resistant even when machine washing. Plus, the double-needle stitching at the arm and neck seams ensures durability. Sold by Amazon

All in Motion Women’s Essential Racerback Tank Top

Work out and feel good in this moisture-wicking racerback tank top. It’s available in sizes up to 4X and comes in eight bright and pastel colors. The odor-resistant technology and UPF 50+ material ensure you can wear it all day in the sun. Sold by Target

WallFlower Women’s Bootcut Midrise Insta Stretch Jeans

Getting the perfect fit in jeans is always tricky, but this bootcut pair is up to the challenge. Choose from sizes 0 to 24 in various dark and light washes. They’re also midrise with a contoured waist to eliminate the dreaded waist gap. Sold by Amazon

Kanu Surf Men’s Barracuda Swim Trunks

This brand offers men’s swim trunks in 45 design options and sizes small through 5X to fit a wide range of body styles. The material is rated UPF 50+ for excellent sun protection and is also quick-drying. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.