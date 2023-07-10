BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

There’s one last way to score a few extra dollars before Prime Day begins

Prime Day is less than 24 hours away. In fact, it starts tonight and runs through July 12. However, even with mere hours to go before the big event, you can still score a few extra bucks to use on your shopping spree. Whether you want to buy wireless earbuds or nasal strips, it doesn’t matter. This credit can be used on whatever you’d like to get from Amazon, even if the item is already on sale.

How to get your $5 credit from Amazon

The secret to getting your Amazon credit is to buy an Amazon e-gift card before Prime Day starts. That’s right, you get rewarded for simply being a giving person. While it is super simple to earn your credit, there are five things you need to know.

To get the $5 credit, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t, you can sign up for free right now. When you sign up, you immediately receive all the benefits of being a Prime Member, including being eligible to participate in Prime Day. To earn your $5 credit, you must activate the offer before adding at least $50 to a single e-gift card and make the purchase. To activate the offer, click the blue square on Amazon’s e-gift card page. In order to qualify for this credit, you must complete your purchase before 11:59 p.m. PT on July 10, 2023. However, this is a limited offer with limited availability. If supplies run out, even if it is still July 10, you may not receive your credit. For this reason, it is crucial to act fast. If you have successfully met the first three criteria, you will immediately receive a $5 credit. This promotional credit is valid until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25, 2023. There is a strict limit of one promotional credit per Amazon Prime account.

Bestselling items you can get on Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 20% OFF

Arguably, this is the best option for people who like to listen to their music via wireless earbuds. Between spatial audio, adaptive transparency and active noise cancellation, these AirPods Pro provide a premium listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum 20% OFF

If you want a vacuum that is hungry for dirt, this Shark is the model for you. It devours everything in its path with its ravenous deep-cleaning ability. And the anti-allergen complete seal ensures it will keep the dirt inside the vacuum, where it belongs.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max 55% OFF

You can use the Fire TV Stick to connect your television to the internet. It lets you stream in vivid 4K beauty, provides access to over 1 million episodes and movies, and can be controlled by your voice.

Sold by Amazon

Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries 11% OFF

You can never have enough batteries. This 24-pack of AA coppertop batteries can stay fresh for up to 12 years in storage. This way, you’ll always have the power you need for your gadgets and devices.

Sold by Amazon

Breathe Right Original Nose Strips 35% OFF

If you snore, it can diminish the quality of sleep for not only you, but everyone within earshot. These Breathe Right nasal strips are a simple and affordable way to help everyone get the rest they need and deserve.

Sold by Amazon

