Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to score great deals on a wide range of products. Despite the name, it’s actually a two-day event — and in 2023, it falls on July 11 and 12.

But what if you want to start shopping early? Here are some of the most popular products on sale for less than $50 ahead of Prime Day. Plus, we included some of our favorites that we put to the test in the BestReviews Testing Lab.

If you’re looking for items at a wider range of price points, we’ve also compiled a list of the best early Prime Day Deals.

Shop this article: Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector, Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet and YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler

Best early Prime Day deals under $50

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector 22% OFF

It might not be the most exciting item on sale ahead of Prime Day, but this carbon monoxide detector could save your life. It plugs into a standard power outlet but also has a battery backup in case of a power outage.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF

A quality cast iron skillet can be passed down through generations, so this one from Lodge is a steal. With a diameter of roughly 10 inches, it’s up to a range of cooking tasks without being too bulky or needing an extra-large burner to heat up evenly.

YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF

Whether you’re an iced latte person or drink hot coffee year-round, this insulated tumbler keeps hot drinks warm and cool drinks cold. Of course, it’s not just useful for coffees — it can hold all manner of soft drinks. You can choose from 33 colors, though prices and discounts vary between hues.

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

Thanks to ionic technology, this hair dryer does less damage to your hair than others of a similar wattage and heat level. It also adds shine for an impressively sleek finish, and it works quickly, drying hair in as little as five minutes.

Beutural Steamer for Clothes 37% OFF

If you want to get the wrinkles out of your clothes but don’t have time for ironing, this garment steamer is a simpler option. It heats in 30 seconds and provides 15 minutes of continuous steam, so you can get through that big pile of laundry you’ve been putting off.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF

Good things can come in small packages — such as mini waffles. We tested out this mini waffle maker and loved how easy it was to use. We found that waffles cooked evenly and consistently. It was difficult to burn them, and they didn’t stick to the cooking plates.

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 14% OFF

If you’re looking to delve into the world of drones, this Simrex mini drone is a good place to start. It’s user-friendly and easy to fly, which is great for beginners looking to get into the air for the first time. It runs for around eight to 12 minutes on a full charge.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

For everyday notes, to-do lists and drafts, this reusable notebook saves paper and — ultimately — money. We tested it out and found it easy to use — you simply write, scan and erase. It has 36 pages, so you’re not having to constantly erase your notes.

Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF

If you’re sick of noise keeping you up or you want to fall asleep to your favorite relaxing music without disturbing your partner, these sleep headphones are just the ticket. They’re made from soft fabric with integrated speakers, so they’re comfortable to wear, even for side sleepers.

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker 26% OFF

Listen to music wherever you are with this Bluetooth speaker. It’s great for picnics, backyard gatherings or simply for use around the house. It connects to phones, tablets and laptops via Bluetooth, making it easy to play music from your streaming service of choice.

Products to watch this Prime Day

