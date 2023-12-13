Comparing the DJI Mic and the Rode Wireless Go II

When shopping for a wireless lavalier-microphone kit, the DJI Mic and the Rode Wireless Go II may seem like very similar products at first glance. Both offer impressive wireless ranges, both have good noise cancellation and both have display screens to change and monitor mic settings. So, which one is best for you?

The BestReviews Testing Lab ran both mics through a series of tests, comparing them to each other and to other competitors on the market. While the Rode Wireless Go II boasts a fuller suite of features and customizations, they are hidden behind a difficult-to-navigate app. This makes the DJI Mic a better choice because of how user-friendly it is — not to mention it’s also a bit more affordable.

Specs

We looked at the specs for each of these mics to see how they compare from a technical standpoint. We evaluated their lightness, range and audio-recording capabilities.

The DJI Mic has a wireless range of 820 feet.

Product specifications

Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional | Frequency Response: 50 Hz to 20 kHz | Connector: TRS cables, USB-C | Dimensions: 1.2” W x 0.78” D x 1.86” H (transmitters) and 1.27” W x 0.68” D x 1.87” H (receiver) | Weight: 1 oz (transmitters) and 0.88 oz (receiver) | Material: High-quality plastic | Accessories: TRS cable, Type-C adapter, lightning adapter, 2 windscreens, 2 clip magnets, hot shoe adapter, splitter charging cable and storage bag

With 8GB of internal storage, the DJI Mic promises 14 hours’ worth of recording, which is more than enough for the average user. This sets it apart from many other wireless mics, such as the Hollyland Lark M1 or the Boya BY-XMG-S2 mic, which have no internal storage. The DJI Mic is impressively lightweight compared to other products, even a bit lighter than the Rode Wireless Go II.

The transmitters offer a high degree of sensitivity from any angle when recording. But the DJI really stood out when it came to noise cancellation; its built-in high-pass filter takes care of ambient noise without aggressively wiping it out (an issue we had with the Hollyland Lark M1). Very beginner-friendly, the DJI Mic makes it simple to navigate and operate the microphone via the receiver, thanks to an intuitive OLED touchscreen and clearly defined settings. The magnetic clip is a useful feature, providing a cleaner look and more flexibility when placing the mic on your clothes.

The Rode Wireless Go II mic has a wireless range of 656 feet.

Product specifications

Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional | Frequency Response: 50 Hz to 20 kHz | Connector: USB-C, TRS and TRRS | Dimensions: 1.73” W x 0.72” D x 1.79” H | Weight: 1.1 oz | Material: High-quality plastic | Accessories: 3 fur windshields, 3 USB-C to USB-A cables, 1 SC5 3.5-millimeter TRS cable and 1 carry pouch

When compared to cheaper microphones, such as the Saramonic Blink500 T2, it is clear why the Rode mic is the more expensive option. It has all-around better audio quality, serving up a rich, warm sound. It’s perhaps only rivaled by the much cheaper Hollyland Lark M1, which has less robust features but exceptional recording quality. Its mic sensitivity and noise cancellation are also both very good. Like the DJI Mic, it also has a dual-channel feature, and it has similar connectivity options with smartphones and computers.

With a significant internal storage capacity of 40 hours, the Rode mic handily beats the DJI mic’s 14 hours. But the Rode’s 656-foot transmission range is much shorter than the DJI Mic’s 820-foot range. The Rode’s LED screen makes it easy to adjust basic settings, but more advanced settings are accessed through the app (though they are more challenging to find). If aesthetics are important to you, it’s worth noting that the Rode features a clunkier square shape compared to the DJI Mic’s sleek design.

Key differences

Key similarities

Setup comparison

The DJI Mic definitely has the easiest setup. It’s ready to go as soon as you turn the devices on. They pair automatically, making this mic a great plug-and-play option. All features

are turned on or adjusted via the OLED screen. While the Rode Wireless Go II mic

can technically start recording right out of the box, it still has critical features that need to be adjusted via its smartphone or PC app. Unfortunately, its user manual features image-only instructions that are often unclear and frustrating to decipher.

Transmission comparison

The DJI Mic has a slightly larger transmission range at 820 feet versus the Rode Mic’s 656 feet. When we tested this claim with the DJI Mic, we had no issues with a drop in audio

quality. In fact, the audio quality remained excellent even when the mic was pointed away from the speaker. The Rode Wireless Go II also had no issues with changing audio quality based on distance or mic positioning.

Sound quality

Both performed equally well in indoor and outdoor environments, and both canceled ambient noise without compromising voice recording. If you intend to record for very long periods before uploading your audio, the Rode mic is better due to its bigger internal storage capacity, with 40 hours versus the DJI’s 14. In comparison to other microphones, both of these products stand out. They don’t have the quality issues the Saramonic Blink500 T2 does, nor the problems the Boya BY-XMG-S2 mic has with recording outdoors.

Settings and accessories

When it comes to settings and special features, while the Rode Wireless Go II mic has more robust options, the fact that they are hidden behind a challenging app makes them not

worth the time or frustration. The DJI Mic, on the other hand, works more smoothly, though it would be nice to have buttons in addition to the OLED screen for situations where it might be difficult to navigate a touchscreen, such as wearing winter gloves.

Both of their carrying cases were large enough to hold all the cables and accessories while small enough to be easily transportable. The magnetic clip of the DJI Mic gives it more versatility than the Rode mic. It’s a nice user-centric feature so you don’t have to worry about where you are going to clip the mic to your clothes.

Price

The DJI Mic with one transmitter and one receiver costs $159 on Amazon, or if you need two mics, you can get the DJI Mic with two transmitters and one receiver for $249 on Amazon. For the quality and ease of use that you get from the DJI Mic, these prices are reasonable.

The Rode Wireless Go II is $299 on Amazon, or you can get the mic without the dual-channel feature for $186 on Amazon instead. The $299 price tag seems too high when compared to what you get with the DJI Mic. Despite the Rode’s bigger internal storage, it has a shorter transmission range than the DJI and the app features are too much of a hassle.

Bottom line

While both the DJI Mic and Rode Wireless Go II are quality kits, the DJI Mic is the better option of the two. It has similar accessories and quality compared to the Rode mic but for a lower price. Its transmission range is better, it’s more affordable, and it is very user-friendly. The only real advantage the Rode mic has is its bigger internal storage, but needing to keep 40 hours before getting the chance to upload it seems like a very niche situation.

