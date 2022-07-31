A Bluetooth speaker’s volume can actually affect how long its battery lasts, giving you more battery life at lower volumes.

Which portable waterproof speakers are best?

Waterproof electronics have become significantly more common in the past few decades, and speakers are no exception. While you can buy waterproof marine speakers to build into a boat, these don’t offer the benefit of portability. Still, many portable Bluetooth speakers are too small and quiet to project over a loud boat engine, and finding the compromise between these two can be tricky.

How you’ll use your portable waterproof speakers

The best speaker for you depends largely on how you use it. For example, many Bluetooth speakers have a high enough waterproof rating to be used on a boat, though they may not be loud enough to project over a boat’s engine. This shouldn’t be an issue if you’re using it while relaxing on the boat rather than cruising. Larger speakers are usually louder, though they’re often less portable than smaller ones.

What to look for in portable waterproof speakers

High waterproof rating

When shopping for speakers to use on boats or at the pool, a speaker’s waterproof rating is the most crucial factor to consider. Like many electronics, waterproof speakers are rated by the Ingress Protection system for how much water they can be exposed to and for how long. For speakers to be truly waterproof, they need to have a waterproof rating between IPX6 and IPX8. These ratings also include a dustproof rating, represented by the X.

Portability

Many Bluetooth speakers today offer the benefit of portability. While most Bluetooth speakers are fairly small and are designed to be portable, larger speakers will often include a handle, clips or other features that make them easier to transport.

Battery life

Most Bluetooth speakers are powered by a rechargeable battery that offers a certain amount of listening time between charges. You can find speakers ranging in battery life from as low as four hours per charge to as many as 40 hours in larger units. Many speakers also let you use them while charging, extending playtime indefinitely.

Volume

Speakers today can vary widely in volume, and many use a speaker’s wattage as a rough indicator of volume. If you need something loud enough to compete with a boat engine, you’ll want to consider something of around 40W are more. Still, even most small Bluetooth speakers are loud enough to use at the beach, by the pool or in other outdoor locations.

Best portable waterproof speakers

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating, impressive bass frequencies and up to 12 hours of playtime per charge. The Flip 5 includes easy-to-use tactile buttons, and you can buy it in several colors, including teal, blue, white, red and camo.

Houl Zallee Mini-Boombox And Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This offers louder volumes than most small Bluetooth speakers and up to 32 hours of playtime when fully charged. It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, a microphone for voice controls and a sleek, minimal design.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Top Latching Clip

Surprisingly loud for just being 5W of power, this tiny JBL clip has IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings. It includes three tactile buttons for easy playback control and, notably, a convenient carabiner-style clip built into the top for ultimate portability.

Tribit XSound Go Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This is a great affordable pick, featuring an IPX7 waterproof rating and 24 hours of playtime per charge. It comes in blue or black and is small enough to take with you on a boat or to a pool.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Waterproof Boombox Speaker

This includes two robust titanium drivers producing loud audio and an ergonomic handle to make it easy to transport. It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can offer up to 24 hours of audio when charged.

Sonos Roam Portable Waterproof Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker has high-quality audio, an IP67 waterproof rating and durable housing suitable for transit and outdoor use. It offers 10 hours of playtime with each charge and can be used via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth or paired with other Sonos speakers.

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This unique speaker features a 360-degree 20W driver for loud, high-quality audio, and it has an IPX7 waterproof rating. It also includes equalization settings to customize your audio based on your space and a beautiful LED light ring that interacts with the music.

EcoXgear EcoBoulder Max Rugged Waterproof Floating Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty solution, this rugged Bluetooth speaker includes a large, durable housing with wheels to make it easily movable. It also has an IP67 water and dustproof rating, can float in water and includes alternative inputs such as an auxiliary port and an AM/FM radio.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This heavy-duty Bluetooth speaker unit offers an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 15 hours of audio on a full charge. You can buy it in black, camo, red or blue, and it can be paired with other JBL Xtreme 2 speakers.

Zealot Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This portable boombox-style speaker includes long-range Bluetooth connections, 80W of power for loud volumes and an IPX7 waterproof rating. It also has a colorful LED band around the outside and up to 40 hours of playback time per charge.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This is the optimal portable speaker, featuring a useful strap at the top and a small enough size to fit in handbags, backpacks or other small spaces. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and up to 100 feet of Bluetooth range.

Monster Adventurer Force Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With Microphone Input

This rugged boombox has an IPX7 waterproof rating and two speakers on opposing sides, totaling 40W for maximal volume. This also includes unique inputs, including a microphone input, SD card port, USB-A port and an auxiliary port.

