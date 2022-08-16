Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
81°
Washington, DC
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington, DC
Maryland
Maryland Elections
Virginia
West Virginia
US & World
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health
Coronavirus
Military
Money
Politics
Links in the News
Automotive News
Capitol Review
inFOCUS
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
DOJ: Classified docs at Mar-a-Lago ‘likely … removed’
Actor from ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Friends,’ dies at 89
Missing teen travels East Coast via tractor-trailers
Cooler, much more comfortable
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Weather Radar
Live Weather Cameras
Traffic
Weather or Not
Sports
Washington Capitals
Washington Commanders
Washington Nationals
Washington Wizards
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
High School Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Ask the Pros
Gift of Giving Back
Pawesome Pets
Mental Health Break
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contests and Deals
Contests
Las Vegas Music Festival Getaway Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Hump Day Half Off
Golf Tour Card
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
DCW50 Program Schedule
About
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
How to Watch DC News Now
DC News Now Program Schedule
Sign-Up for our Daily Newsletter
Careers with DC News Now
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Videos show Vegas crash involving Marshawn Lynch
Tucker Carlson: Trump will ‘obviously’ be indicted
MPD: Teens suspected in shooting of NFL rookie
Three teens shot in DC hours apart
Man raising money after wife hit, killed while biking
Trending Stories
Videos show Vegas crash involving Marshawn Lynch
Tucker Carlson: Trump will ‘obviously’ be indicted
MPD: Teens suspected in shooting of NFL rookie
Three teens shot in DC hours apart
Man raising money after wife hit, killed while biking
Trial Board Process held in Frederick against SPO …
Randi Bass
Navy says Iran seized, later let go of US sea drone
House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden
Fatal 6-vehicle crash closes Centreville Rd at Lee …