Top tech gadgets on Amazon under $100

If you’re itching to upgrade devices or invest in new tech, you don’t need to wait for a big sale. There are plenty of top tech gadgets on Amazon you can buy right now for $100 or less.

To help you snag the best tech products on Amazon under $100, we’re sharing this brand-new roundup of the best deals we found. From smart plugs to devices that help babies fall asleep, we’ve got all your needs covered. And if you’re just looking for fun new gadgets, we’ve got those, too.

What you need to know before shopping for the best tech under $100

Affordable vs. premium tech

There’s a big difference between affordable and premium tech when it comes to many devices. More often than not, when it comes to electronics, price does correlate to quality.

That said, there are exceptions if you shop smart. Focus your purchase on investing in a pared-down product that lacks bells and whistles you might not even use.

Take a pair of Bluetooth headphones as an example. An affordable pair might offer a great sound experience, but it’s not long-range like expensive Bluetooth headphones. If you plan on sitting in front of your computer while you use them, the long-range feature isn’t essential.

Device usefulness

Before you spring for a new tech product, think about its usefulness. Ideally, a tech product solves a problem, whether it’s making a task simpler or enhancing your enjoyment of other items in your home or office.

If you’re wondering how useful a device is, consider not only how often you’ll use it but also whether it’s practical to use. After all, if you won’t get much use out of a device, it might be an unnecessary purchase, leading you to waste money.

For example, a digital food thermometer is a solid investment if you cook or barbecue often. On the other hand, if you’ll only use it a handful of times, you might as well save money and buy a much cheaper manual thermometer.

Best Amazon tech under $100

Raycon Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds offer six different sizes of ear tips and three sound modes. They’re compact, water-resistant and offer a powerful punch in a small package.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

If you’re slowly building a smart home, add this voice-control smart plug to the mix. It’s never been easier to turn off a light or turn on the coffee maker.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Read distraction-free with this affordable Kindle e-reader. It holds thousands of titles, including books, newspapers and audiobooks.

Where to buy: Amazon

FunDirect Controller Charger Dock for Nintendo Switch

This charging dock can charge four Joy-Con controllers and two Pro controllers at the same time, making it a smart investment that saves time and increases efficiency. The light indicators keep you informed of the charge status.

Where to buy: Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

Boost your home’s security by investing in Ring video doorbell, which has motion detection, privacy zones and crisp night vision.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best gaming tech on Amazon under $100

Corsair Nightsword RGB Mouse

This Corsair gaming mouse lets users customize their experience with an adjustable weight system. It has an 18,000 DPI optical sensor and 10 programmable buttons.

Where to buy: Amazon

Redragon K580 VATA RGB LED Mechanical Gaming Board

In addition to 104 responsive, anti-ghosting keys, this gaming keyboard has five programmable macro keys and dedicated multimedia controls.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best home tech products on Amazon under $100

GE Color-Changing LED Night Light

This nifty night light features eight vibrant colors with three light-changing modes. It also has light-sensing features to turn on at dusk and off at dawn.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise

Hatch’s multifunctional sound machine grows with your child and supports sleep needs and goals. It’s easy to control via the parent-friendly app.

Where to buy: Amazon

Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Electric Toothbrush

Make a modest investment in dental health with this popular electric toothbrush. It removes up to seven times more plaque than a regular toothbrush and has a 14-day battery life.

Where to buy: Amazon

Wyze Bluetooth Scale

In addition to weighing, this interactive scale measures body fat, lean body mass and nine more composition metrics. It makes profiles for up to eight users, plus users can track trends in the Wyze app.

Where to buy: Amazon

Zulay Titanium Motor Milk Frother

From cappuccinos to egg nog, enjoy premium coffee drinks at home with this motorized milk frother. It creates rich, luscious foam within seconds.

Where to buy: Amazon

Midland NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio

Considered an essential investment, this emergency radio receives seven NOAA channels and has a 25-county memory system. It has a battery backup in case of power outages.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best tech gifts under $100 on Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker

Snag this popular Fitbit fitness tracker, which tracks all-day activity, including steps, distance, activity levels and calories burned. You can even use it to track sleep patterns.

Where to buy: Amazon

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Both travel and pocket-friendly, this waterproof and dustproof Bluetooth speaker from JBL delivers robust sound despite its small size. It offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

Where to buy: Amazon

Apple Pencil

If you have an iPad, it’s worth getting an Apple Pencil. Thanks to its natural fluidity, Apple Pencil transforms your iPad into a notebook, journal or canvas.

Where to buy: Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

Stream your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K or HDR with this affordable Roku stick. It has a long-range receiver as well as a voice-controlled remote.

Where to buy: Amazon

Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener

Take the hard work out of opening wine and champagne bottles with this wireless bottle opener. It opens up to 30 corkscrew bottles on a single charge.

Where to buy: Amazon

Snark SN5X Clip-On Tuner

Tune your guitar, bass, or violin with this digital tuner. It has a 360-degree swivel head so that you can view the display at almost any angle.

Where to buy: Amazon

Anker PowerWave Pad Charger

Affordable and practical, this Qi-certified 10W wireless charging pad is compatible with many Apple and Samsung products. Its low-profile design makes it desk-friendly.

Where to buy: Amazon

