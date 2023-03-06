Big bags are back in 2023: Here are 20 to fill your closet with

For several seasons, impractical miniature handbags that only fit a single lip gloss dominated runways, award shows and the closets of A-list celebrities. For those who despised the itty-bitty bag, you’re in luck. In 2023, you no longer have to sacrifice convenience for chic, because oversized bags are back.

Of course, this new trend isn’t exactly innovative, but rather, a recycled style from the early 2000s. Nevertheless, if you’re excited to have access to all your essentials wherever you go, start by filling your closet with these 20 big bags.

Best big bags

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

Recognizable from Tik Tok and Instagram is the fan-favorite Tote Bag featuring the brand’s iconic signature patch. The cotton canvas material is lightweight and available in several color options to match any outfit. Plus, it also has a zipper and durable handles to safely hold all the essentials.

Sold by Amazon

Kate Spade New York Staci Color-Block Laptop Tote Bag

With a leather exterior and two-way spade jacquard lining interior, this color-block tote looks professional for work or chic for a night on the town. It also comes with a middle zip compartment to keep valuables in if you leave it open.

Sold by Amazon

HYC00 Weekender Travel Duffel Bag

Don’t get caught traveling without this weekender duffle bag. The impressive capacity fits enough to help you forgo a checked bag and also includes an interior wet pocket for toiletries or damp items. If you can’t pick just one of the over 40 colors, fill your closet with several colors.

Sold by Amazon

Nubily Leather Laptop Bag

Whether for work or school, consider this chic laptop bag made of water-repellant soft leather with smooth zippers. Fill all seven compartments with essentials, including a water bottle, phone, umbrella, makeup and a 15.6-inch laptop. Carry it by the handles or the removable long cross-body strap.

Sold by Amazon

Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote

Canvas Baggu totes are notoriously roomy and spacious enough for gym essentials, a laptop or must-haves for a weekend away. As a bonus, it’s eco-friendly and convenient to clean in the washing machine. Choose from 13 designs, including florals, stripes and solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Roxy Waikiki Life 30L Large Beach Bag

From the beach to a weekend away, this large bag is suitable for any adventure. With durable straw and canvas material, it’s able to withstand anything you throw at it, such as sand or spills. It has a 30L volume and keeps contents safe with a zipper closure.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Madewell Women’s Medium Tote

Classic brown leather tote bags are perfect for work, school or to use as a daily purse. Carry it with the straps or as a crossbody bag.

Sold by Amazon

Puma Evercat Contender Duffel Bag

Duffel bags are a must-have for every closet, and this gender-neutral design is ideal for every person and adventure. Plus, it has a separate footwear compartment.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Women’s Mobile Solution Classic Duffel

Thanks to the water-resistant coating, this weekender duffel bag is ready to tackle any outing regardless of the weather. Although the interior is padded to protect an iPad or laptop.

Sold by Amazon

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack

The fan-favorite Fjallraven Kanken backpack is perfect for everyday adventures or going on a trip. The Vinylon F. material is dirt-resistant, water-resistant and wipes clean. The effortless two-way zipper also features a rain flap for protection.

Sold by Amazon

Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Weekender Travel Bag

Since it’s made of recycled cotton, this travel bag is sustainable, lightweight and soft. With several strap options, its versatility allows you to carry it on your shoulder, as a crossbody or attach it to the luggage handle.

Sold by Amazon

Foundry by Fit + Fresh, All The Things Tote Bag

For one of the most oversized options that fit almost anything imaginable, opt for this water-resistant cotton canvas bag that holds up to 50 pounds. From a gym bag to a diaper bag to a travel bag, the only limit is your imagination.

Sold by Amazon

Covelin Large Hobo Canvas Shoulder Bag

With its affordability and 80 color options, you can just pick up one in your favorite color or grab one for every day of the week. It features a zipper closure to keep belongings secure and an adjustable strap to wear crossbody or over the shoulder.

Sold by Amazon

Calia Women’s Libby Faux Leather Tote

In addition to the big bag trend, puffer totes are also in style and chic enough for the office or traveling. Plus, the interior laptop sleeve keeps electronics safe.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Herschel Baby Strand Sprout Shoulder Bag

Since it’s designed by a trusted brand, you can feel confident with this durable shoulder bag. While it comes with attachments to use as a diaper bag, such as stroller straps and a changing pad, it’s also stylish enough for everyday use.

Sold by Amazon

Cloele Corduroy Tote Bag

This unique corduroy bag is sturdy, chic and can be washed with water without ruining the material. Inside the spacious tote bag are a large single compartment and two open slot pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Baggu Cloud Bag

It doesn’t get much cuter than this fan-favorite cloud bag. Not only is it designed with a zip closure to secure belongings and eco-friendly nylon material, but it’s also machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Michael Kors Emilia Large Shoulder Purse

This stylish leather purse is professional enough for the office and chic enough for a date night. Plus, it’s large enough to fit all the essentials and keep them organized with three compartments.

Sold by Amazon

Satin Saint Large Tote Bag

At 25 inches wide and 17 inches tall, this tote bag is spacious enough to fit a laptop, makeup bag, gym clothes, water bottle and more. It’s designed with a Velcro closure.

Sold by Amazon

Puma Evercat Cambridge Tote

This sporty tote bag was built to last, with reinforced base panels and durable lining. It features a zippered main pocket, an exterior quick-access pocket and an interior drop-in pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews.

