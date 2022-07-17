Which solutions for lower left back pain are best?

Lower back pain affects nearly everyone at some point, but having it on one side may unnerve you. It could be from sitting hunched over at a desk for long periods or from sleeping weirdly, but back pain can be debilitating and prevent you from being as active as you like to be. There are many different reasons your back may be hurting only on the left side. Still, unless it’s occurring in conjunction with symptoms like swelling or pain along the spinal column and trouble controlling the bowels and bladder, you’re likely experiencing muscle strain. It’s also possible that pain in the lower left back suggests a nerve issue like sciatica, as it usually only affects one side. Luckily, there are ways to treat the pain and make it manageable, from heat and over-the-counter medicines to tools for stretching or supporting your back.

7 solutions for lower back pain

TOLOCO Massage Gun

What you need to know: The TOLOCO massage gun can deliver relief to the muscles in your lower back with its powerful engine. It produces consistent, strong vibration that helps loosen muscle strain.

What you’ll love: A TOLOCO massage gun has 20 different speed levels and 10 replaceable massage heads to pinpoint the knot in your lower back. Massaging can break up lactic acid and stimulate blood flow to increase healing.

What you should consider: The gun won’t break easily, but it seems to have problems keeping a charge eventually. After half a year, people report having to find a replacement for the battery.

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad

What you need to know: A heating pad will encourage the muscles in your back to relax. Heat can also stimulate healing and blood flow for internal organs like your kidneys or liver that can cause left lower back pain.

What you’ll love: The heat pad immediately provides relief for the pain. Laying on the heating pad opens up blood vessels which can help break up lactic acid that causes soreness.

What you should consider: Heating pads are helpful to have and are good for all kinds of soreness and cramps, but you can’t leave it on for extended periods. This one has an auto-off feature, so you can turn it on and leave it with peace of mind.

Acumobility Foam Roller for Back

What you need to know: The foam roller will stretch you and apply pressure to your back. It will help you stretch and massage your back, even helping with chiropractic adjustment and relieving pressure on your vertebrate.

What you’ll love: The foam has give, but it’s firm, making it comfortable but effective. The raised bumps provide more focused pressure on the knots in your back.

What you should consider: Be careful not to be too intense with your stretching too quickly, as you might exacerbate the problem.

TENS 7000 E-Stim

What you need to know: An E-stim forces your muscles to contract by coursing controlled bursts of electricity through them. By forcing the muscle to contract repeatedly, you strengthen and repair muscle fibers that have stiffened or weakened.

What you’ll love: An E-stim is used by aching wires to patches and pacing the patches on the skin. The electricity repairs muscle and can even help with nerve pain.

What you should consider: This E-stim is affordable, but its trade-off is longevity. Customer reviews indicate the machine has problems operating consistently after a few months.

Aleve Muscle Relief for Back Pain

What you need to know: Over-the-counter medicine is effective for dealing with lower left back pain. Aleve works by blocking your body’s pain signals to the brain, effectively preventing you from feeling it.

What you’ll love: Aleve is widely available and works for up to 12 hours. All you need are two pills a day to block out your lower left back pain. It’s cheaper to buy online than in the store, and his box contains 250 tablets, so you’ll have enough Aleve to last you for years.

What you should consider: Overuse of Aleve can cause problems with your digestion and produce ulcers in the stomach. As long as you stick to the recommended doses, you won’t have to worry about it.

Icy Hot Lidocaine Patch

What you need to know: These temporary patches stick to your back so that you can have relief even if you’re on the go. The patch numbs your back by delivering icy coolness and then helps to relax it and relieve soreness by heating up.

What you’ll love: The Icy Hot patch sticks fast to your back and stays secure even under clothes. It’s fast-acting and will start relieving pain by pinpointing the nerves almost immediately.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the patch can come loose if you move or stretch too much.

Freetoo Supportive Back Brace

What you need to know: A back brace can help treat the cause of your back pain. It provides structure and support to help prevent bad posture and the ensuing muscle strain.

What you’ll love: This back brace uses four memory-aluminum stays on the back and two springs along the side to keep your lower back stiff and unbent. The brace also compresses the muscles with its strong velcro. It doesn’t bunch up while you’re sitting, and the profile is nice and slim under your clothes. It won’t make you look bulky.

What you should consider: Customers report that this brace runs small, so order a size or a size up.

