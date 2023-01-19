Which foot massage machine is best?

Getting a foot massage from a professional requires making an appointment, driving somewhere and spending lots of money. Getting a foot massage from your partner solves these problems, but unless your significant other is going for sainthood, you won’t be getting a foot massage every day. That’s where a foot massage machine comes in.

Foot massage machines offer relaxation for tired feet at the end of a long day. The best, the Human Touch Reflex SOL Foot and Calf Massager with Heat, has three massage programs, two intensity levels, soothing vibration and relaxing heat.

What to know before you buy a foot massage machine

Electric foot massagers

Electric foot massagers are the best option for replicating the professional massage experience at home. They plug into a wall outlet and have a wide variety of features. Most knead your feet, but some also heat, compress or vibrate. This range of features prevents your daily massage from becoming routine. The trade-off is that electric foot massagers can be bulky and heavy.

Water foot massagers

For some people, a foot massage is less about treating foot pain than about reducing anxiety and taking time for yourself. Water foot massagers, also known as foot spas, are the best option for those seeking relaxation above massage intensity.

Foot spas use water jets or bubbles to gently massage your feet. They are less expensive than electric foot massagers, but they also generally have fewer features. The added task of filling and emptying the water after each use may also deter some buyers.

Massage methods

Electric foot massagers have rotating heads that knead the soles of your feet. Some machines have preprogrammed massages using techniques such as shiatsu, a traditional Japanese method that targets your foot’s pressure points. Other models use infrared lights, which stimulate blood flow.

Water foot massagers have targeted jets that cover the tops and bottoms of your feet. Some massagers have heating or vibrating features. Using hot or warm water will also naturally relax your muscles.

What to look for in a quality foot massage machine

Ease of use

Find out how much your prospective massager weighs. If you’re not planning to keep it in front of your chair all day, you’ll have to lug it back and forth. You don’t want to solve a foot problem but create a back problem.

If you think you might fall asleep easily during your massage, look for models with an automatic shut-off feature.

If you prefer a water foot massager, be sure to check user reviews for how simple it is to fill and move. You don’t want any accidents if your sink is a long way from your chair.

Adjustability

The right massage for you won’t be the right massage for somebody else. That’s why a massager with adjustable features is so important, especially if you’ll be sharing it. At the very least, you want to be able to adjust the pressure and speed.

Also pay attention to the way you have to sit for your foot massage machine to function properly. While all should work in a normal upright seated position, some can be adjusted to be used in a recliner or lying down. This versatility can add to your relaxation.

Coverage area

Some electric foot massagers only work on the soles of your feet. Others cover the whole foot. A few elite models even extend up to your calves. Think about where you feel aches and pains at the end of the day and buy accordingly.

You’ll submerge your entire foot in a water foot massager, but keep an eye out for extra features that work the soles of your feet.

How much you can expect to spend on a foot massage machine

Simple water foot massagers can be found for $25-$50. High-end models are $50-$130. Simple electric foot massagers typically are $40-$60, while midrange models are around $75-$150. Expect to pay up to $300 or a bit more for luxury high-end models that massage and warm the feet and calves.

Foot massage machine FAQ

How do you clean a foot massager?

A. Always consult your manual. Some machines have removable covers to make them easier to clean. You can wipe your massager down with a damp cloth, but be sure to unplug it first and avoid getting the motor area wet. If it’s a water foot massager, empty the water and dry the interior with a towel after each use.

Should you check with a doctor before using a foot massager?

A. If you’re pregnant or have diabetes, it’s a good idea. Some experts believe foot massage induces labor in pregnant women. Users with diabetes who are also suffering from neuropathy may not be able to tell if a machine’s settings are too hot or too intense for their feet.

What’s the best foot massage machine to buy?

Top foot massage machine

Human Touch Reflex SOL Foot and Calf Massage with Heat

What you need to know: Numerous features and the ability to heat and massage both the feet and calves make this an excellent investment in relaxation.

What you’ll love: It’s a comprehensive model that offers adjustable vibration, heat and massage for the feet and calves. Built-in roller balls provide a thorough massage to the bottoms of feet. It tilts for added comfort.

What you should consider: The motor is quite noisy. A few customers report machines that malfunctioned after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot massage machine for the money

Comfort Products Relaxzen Shiatsu Foot Massager

What you need to know: This plush massager kneads and heats your feet for a low price.

What you’ll love: It includes a hand controller that makes it easy to adjust settings and a removable cover for simple cleaning. It can also be used on your back.

What you should consider: Some users report the heating function isn’t hot enough for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Conair Waterfall With Lights, Bubbles and Heat

What you need to know: This is a relaxing and durable waterfall foot spa.

What you’ll love: It comes with three attachments: a scrub brush, pumice stone and soft touch massager. There are multiple settings you can change with your toes.

What you should consider: If you want hot water during your treatment, you’ll have to heat it yourself beforehand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

