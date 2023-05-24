IN THIS ARTICLE:

Perfume is that finishing touch that leaves you smelling lovely. But it’s no secret that many fragrances get their alluring scents from chemicals. These chemicals can be harsh on the skin and can trigger symptoms of seasonal allergies such as sneezing, cough, stuffy or runny nose, throat irritation and watery eyes.

People with seasonal allergies want to take any steps possible to avoid symptom flairs. Fortunately, natural fragrances aren’t made with chemicals that are likely to aggravate the problem. Although natural fragrances typically don’t wear as long as synthetic perfumes, the tradeoff is worth it to those who prefer natural products and want to reduce the risk of allergic reactions.

What are natural fragrances?

Just as the name implies, natural fragrances get their pleasing scents from nature. Plant-based oils, extracts and floral botanicals smell delightful and are far less likely to aggravate seasonal and skin allergies than chemical-based fragrances.

Many cosmetics contain ingredients that cause an allergic response. The Food and Drug Administration notes that these allergens fall into five categories: metals, dyes, preservatives, natural rubber and fragrances. There are numerous fragrance allergens within the fragrance category that can provoke a similar response to seasonal allergens. This isn’t an issue with natural scents.

In addition to a fairly short ingredient list, fragrances made with natural ingredients are also often referred to as organic, hypoallergenic or clean. They typically don’t contain BHT, parabens, phthalates, petroleum or artificial colors, and many are vegan and cruelty-free.

Features of natural fragrances

Natural fragrances have light scents that appeal to those easily triggered by potent smells. They may have one note, such as vanilla or jasmine, or a blend of fruity, spicy and floral notes. Natural fragrances come in oil, eau de parfum, body spray and eau de toilette forms and have a spray nozzle, rollerball or dropper applicators.

Most natural fragrances don’t linger as long as traditional perfumes. However, this feature is beneficial to individuals sensitive to strong scents. And because natural fragrances don’t contain synthetic additives, it’s okay to reapply them as often as needed.

While some companies that make natural fragrances have a single signature scent, most produce a choice of intriguing options. In addition to single bottles, some brands also offer combination sets with a collection of fragrances to sample.

The best natural fragrances

Pacifica Spray Perfume

Pacifica’s natural perfumes are made with essential oils that give them light, pleasant scents. They are vegan, free of chemicals and made in small batches with a base of corn-grain alcohol. The recyclable glass bottle excludes a lid to reduce waste.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

DefineMe Sofia Isabel Natural Perfume Oil

This delightful fruity fragrance features notes of vanilla, sugar, tangerine, jasmine, black currant and mandarin for a dramatic scent that lingers. It’s PETA-certified to be cruelty free and doesn’t contain harsh additives.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Macy’s and Amazon

Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance Pure Vanilla

Not only is Lavanila’s fragrances vegan and cruelty-free, but they are made without harsh chemicals and contain natural, plant-based ingredients. Pure Vanilla is a fan favorite and the brand’s signature scent.

Sold by Amazon

Clean Classic Skin Eau de Parfum

Clean’s Classic Skin parfum offers a nice balance of floral and fruity notes with a touch of musk. It’s light yet alluring, and made without artificial ingredients. In addition to Classic Skin, Clean offers a line of other tempting fragrances.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Essences Bulgaria Organic Rose Floral Water

This is a light, refreshing, natural body spray with a lovely rose scent. It’s made with organically-sourced ingredients such as essential oils and doesn’t contain synthetic dyes or overwhelming chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Skylar Clean Beauty Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum

We love that Skylar parfums are available in compact rollerball bottles that are easy to stash in a bag and go. The fresh scents don’t contain allergy-triggering ingredients and are crafted with quality essential oils. The brand offers a variety of appealing scents like Vanilla Sky that are sweet and dramatic.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

For Him by Raw Chemistry Pheromone Cologne Spray

In addition to proprietary oils and scents, this natural spray is infused with pheromones and natural oils. The alcohol-free formula has a rugged, earthy scent that smells pleasant and lingers.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.