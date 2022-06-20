Round rugs tend to make smaller rooms appear larger. This is because the rug draws attention away from the walls of the room.

Which cheap area rug is best?

The right rug can pull a room together. As a reflection of the owner’s style, a rug is an inviting and comfortable piece that can make a room feel more homey and lived-in. With a wide array of colors, patterns and textures, an area rug will fit any room aesthetic.

A rug can protect hardwood and tile floors from scraping, absorb noise from other furniture and provide a soft place to rest your feet. A great rug will help provide that much-needed contrast between your hard floors and the rest of your furniture. Our top pick, Artistic Weavers Chester Grey Area Rug, is a neutral shade that will go with any decor.

What to know before buying a cheap area rug

Furnished or unfurnished

An area rug is a great furniture piece to start with when furnishing an empty room. It can help inspire colors, styles and other furniture pieces in the future. However, if you already have a furnished room that you would like to embellish, finding a rug that will match patterns or textures will be an essential consideration to ensure that the room does not appear too busy or loud.

Texture

Area rugs come in several different kinds of textures and weaves. Hand-knotted weaves provide an heirloom quality to any room, due to their time-intensive weaving technique. The result is a beautiful rug that’s made to last. Tufted rugs are created without knots. Instead, the yarn tops are cut off so that a smooth, plush finish is created instead. Hooked rugs are similar to tufted rugs, except the yarn loops are left intact. The result is a knotted, textured quality.

Size

Getting the right size area rug might be the most crucial aspect to consider when shopping for a rug. The size should be determined by a few factors, including the room’s dimensions, the furniture you intend to place on top of it and the space’s function. It is essential to consider what activities will be done in the room; for example, using a smoother rug to furnish a dining room.

What to look for in a quality cheap area rug

Coordinating designs

A common feature of area rugs is that they come as a part of a collection, meaning you can find furniture to match the styling of the rug that will complement the entire room. For example, finding a coordinating entryway and hallway runner area rug may be easier if you look in the same collection. Additionally, you may be able to find throw pillows in the same design.

Color

Area rugs come in every color imaginable. With this in mind, finding an area rug to coordinate with existing furniture may be challenging. To combat this, look for rugs in complementary or slightly contrasting colors of the walls or larger pieces of furniture to create a bit of harmony between pieces.

Edging

Most area rugs will have finished edges to prevent fraying. However, many area rugs may have different kinds of bindings, serging or fringes to complement different styles. For bindings, they may blend in or accent one of the rug’s predominant colors. Standard serging finishes have a heavy-duty yearn stitched around the edges. Fringed edges are a relatively common edging for area rugs.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap area rug

Area rugs are most often price-scaled by size and material. Smaller rugs made from synthetic materials are the most affordable, with prices ranging between $20-$40. Midrange rugs tend cost $40-$150. The largest area rugs are the most expensive, as much as $300.

Cheap area rug FAQ

How do you find the right size for an area rug?

A. When looking for the perfect area rug, it’s essential to measure the space. For example, a 5-by-8-foot rug will fit nicely under a small dining table. However, looking for a rug 10-by-14 feet can do well for larger areas such as living rooms. It’s a matter of understanding your space before buying.

What is the best way to eliminate creases in an area rug?

A. Because area rugs often come prepackaged, there are sometimes ruffles or creases in the material when rolled out. To get rid of these, it is best to vacuum or steam the carpet to help allow the fibers to loosen up and relax.

What is the best cheap area rug to buy?

Top cheap area rug

Artistic Weavers Chester Grey Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a popular pick due to its ultra-neutral light wash tone.

What you’ll love: This rug will brighten any dark flooring and is designed to withstand everyday wear and tear. It has a modern chic design made from medium-pile polypropylene fibers that make it durable and reliable.

What you should consider: Some users report the color can wear down over time in high-traffic areas.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top cheap area rug for the money

SAFAVIEH Hudson Shag Collection Moroccan Trellis Area Rug

What you need to know: This rug screams quality, style and beauty.

What you’ll love: This rug is versatile enough to fit almost any room. The texture is soft and plush, allowing for a comfortable feeling. It can also be vacuumed easily.

What you should consider: Per square foot, it’s a little bit more expensive than some competitors.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Cozy Shag Collection Grey Solid Shag Rug

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice when looking for several solid-color options.

What you’ll love: Made with thick fibers in a classic shag style, this rug is well made and will not shed over years of use. This product is made of 100% heat-set polypropylene, machine woven for long-lasting quality

What you should consider: Some users report the colors are not accurate to their pictures.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Mohawk Home Alexa Floral Ornamental Medallion Area Rug

What you need to know: This is the perfect rug for those looking for an alternative style.

What you’ll love: This rug can be utilized in many areas, including indoor and outdoor settings, and features an easy-to-clean surface. It also comes in several unique colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some users reported difficulty laying this rug flat when new. It is also only available in two sizes.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

