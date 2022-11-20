Growing up, Allen’s parents had a wood-crafting business. Her family would make their own crafts and sell them at craft shows and flea markets.

What kinds of gifts do serious crafting families want?

When you think about Christmas gifts that are appropriate for the whole family, your mind probably turns to all the new and classic toys that are available. A family game, such as Exploding Kittens or Jenga, for instance, is a great way to engage everyone in an enjoyable pursuit. However, it is not the only type of activity that brings individuals close and builds a cherished family history.

Crafting is an excellent way to spend family time. It can involve anything from a kids’ paint-by-number set to woodworking. Our DIY expert, Beth Allen, founder of HIP Chicks (Home Improvement Project Chicks), has a keen insight when it comes to creating. She knows which products are best. To help you find the perfect gift, she has shared 20 hand-picked items that are ideal for families that love to craft.

Why crafting is such a great family activity

Doing crafts as a family requires planning, creative thinking, socializing and more. When you craft with your kids, it gives them a rare chance to take the lead and make decisions that affect everyone. It helps build confidence, reduces stress and creates fond family moments and memories.

Best holiday gifts for the crafting family

U.S. Art Supply 162-Piece Art Set

Allen suggested considering something comprehensive. This large art set includes everything an artsy family might want for creating, such as paints, mixing trays, brushes, sketchbooks, crayons, pastels, colored pencils and more.

Benicci Complete Acrylic Paint Set

Allen said, “The Benicci acrylic paint set comes with brushes and a whole lot of colors.” It is a great value and comes with all the tools your family needs (except canvases) to start having fun with acrylic paints.

Arteza Tabletop Easel

For a family member that wants to get a little more serious about their art, Allen recommended an easel. This portable beechwood model is a cleverly designed case for your paints and brushes that opens up into a tabletop easel.

School Smart Paper Edger Scissors

Allen said that a set of scissors can be a fun gift. Each pair of scissors in this set creates a unique edge when cutting. This makes them ideal for any kind of scrapbooking or other arts and crafts project. There are 12 different offerings that come in an attractive wooden table stand.

Melissa and Doug Created by Me! Sand Art Bottles Craft Kit

Melissa and Doug are known for creating toys and craft sets for kids. This fun offering is best for younger kids. It comes with three plastic bottles and six bags of sand so your little ones can create rainbow-colored sand bottles.

WorkPro Cordless Hot Glue Gun

“Every crafter needs a glue gun,” Allen stated. “This one is nice because it is cordless, so it won’t be falling over all the time. It has a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged and the small tip gives you precision when working.”

Rustark 21-Piece Modeler Basic Tools Kit

Modelers will love this comprehensive tool set. It comes with everything a beginner would need to accomplish basic modeling tasks. The set is durable and lightweight, making it very portable.

Amazon Basics Metal Alphabet And Number Stamp Kit

A stamp kit can be a fun way to add a personal touch to items. Allen said this kit can be used to create permanent hand-stamped imprints. It comes with all uppercase letters, an “&” and numbers from 0 to 9. It is suitable for metal, leather and other materials.

Glass Cutter Tool Set

If you want to try glass cutting, you need the right tools. This set has an ultra-strong diamond carbide blade that provides a smooth operation. It is suitable for everything from creating stained glass to household projects, such as cutting mirrors, windows and shelving.

Dremel 4000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit

Allen says if you are a crafter, this Dremel makes an excellent gift. It is one of her go-to tools that can accomplish almost any crafting task, from sanding and polishing to engraving and cutting. This offering comes with four attachments and 34 accessories.

Dremel Drill Press

For someone who wants to get deeper into precision crafting, Allen recommended a drill press to go with your Dremel. She said this offering lets you maximize the functionality of your Dremel rotary tool so you can do even more projects.

Black and Decker 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit

“You gotta have a power drill,” Allen insists. “I put this power drill on every single list of tools I make. If you want to build things or do some light woodworking with the family, this tool is a best bang for the buck item.”

Dremel Multi-Max Oscillating DIY Tool Kit

For a big-ticket item, Allen highly recommends the Dremel multi-max tool. She calls it “the MacGyver of power tools.” It can cut wood, metal, and PVC. It also sands and removes grout. Allen says, “Every home needs one.”

Wagner Spraytech Paint Sprayer

If you are doing any type of woodworking projects, Allen recommends getting a paint sprayer. This particular model has a smaller spray nozzle, so it is suitable for craft projects.

Keter Foldable Workbench

If you want a really rugged and versatile workbench that can handle everything from crafting to woodworking, Allen recommends The Keter foldable workbench. It is a sturdy multipurpose bench that folds up nice and tight.

Lampat Dimmable LED Desk Lamp

Allen says it is important to have good lighting when crafting, not just so you can see what you are doing, but for safety. This affordable model has four light modes and a timer as well as a built-in charging port.

Plano Molding Stow N Go Toolbox

If you are a family of serious crafters, you need a storage box for your supplies. The Plano Stow N Go toolbox has four sections to organize all of your crafting tools and accessories. Each layer pulls out for convenience so you can quickly access everything you have stored in that compartment.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160

Allen pointed out that some families like to do crafts outside or when traveling or even when camping. If you need a power source when working outdoors, she suggested this portable model. It weighs less than 4 pounds and gives you one 110V AC outlet, one 12V DC outlet, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

Black and Decker Dustbuster

If you’re doing crafts, especially with kids, you’re going to make a mess with materials such as glitter and sand. If you are working with wood, there’s going to be sawdust. For a quick and easy cleanup, Allen recommends getting a small handheld vacuum like this Black and Decker dustbuster.

Craftsman Portable Shop Vacuum

For bigger projects, Allen advised getting a small wet/dry vac. It is compact and comes with a variety of cleaning attachments for convenience and versatility. This 2.5 gallon model can be switched over to use as a blower if needed.

