Where it all began

Le Creuset is known globally for its high-quality cookware, but the journey into your kitchen started almost a century ago. Founded by Armand De Saegher and Octave Aubec in the small French town of Fresnoy-le-Grand in 1925, its first French oven pot started a cooking revolution.

The name translates to “The Crucible,” a nod to the equipment used in the foundry when metals are melted at very high temperatures. As word spread about the cast-iron accessories, it wasn’t long before Le Creuset cookware went from France’s best-kept secret to a global sensation.

Variety of materials

The most famous material for Le Creuset pots is cast iron, lending a certain heft and professionalism to anyone in the kitchen. But through the years, the company slowly introduced a variety of other materials.

The company now offers pots, saucepans and accessories in stainless steel, stoneware, silicone, enamel on steel and forged hard-anodized aluminum. All these materials are superb for even heat distribution and can take some punishment without being damaged.

Colors for every season

Besides the high quality of the sand casting methods, a big appeal among Le Creuset users is the variety of colors. Unlike other generic cookware, Le Creuset produces cookware in a spectrum of vibrant colors.

The most easily identified of these is “Flame,” a bright orange color called “Volcanique” in France. The trademarked hue has been the iconic shade for Le Creuset pots since 1925.

Another popular choice is “Cerise,” a deep cherry red with darker shades closer to the edges. The matte black is a perfect option for a neutral color, but there is also the joyful “Sage,” “Marseille Blue” and the sun-inspired “Soleil.” There are 48 shades in total, so there will definitely be a color to suit your kitchen’s aesthetic.

Tapping into pop culture

Le Creuset might be almost a century old, but it’s firmly in touch with current trends and pop culture. In 2019, it brought out a limited-edition “Star Wars” range that included Darth Vader Dutch ovens and R2-D2 mini cocottes. However, the most valuable piece among collectors is the “Star Wars” Tatooine Dutch Oven. With only nine available globally, they cost $900 each.

In 2021, it introduced a “Harry Potter” collection that featured the house colors and emblems as well as cooking utensils with wands for handles. While severely limited in retail numbers, Le Creuset previously made “Mickey Mouse,” “Beauty and the Beast” and Major League Baseball collections.

Popularity through TikTok

Social media trends are often fleeting, but it seems that millions of TikTok users have fallen in love with Le Creuset cookware. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people new to being at home more often and spending time in the kitchen noticed the appeal of Le Creuset — and they posted about it.

The vibrant colors, the feeling of quality and the seeming modest opulence all tie into the current cottagecore trend. But it probably goes deeper than that, especially for those in Generation Z, where working hard for nice things goes a long way.

And before you doubt the power of TikTok, the videos posted using #lecreuset skyrocketed to over 154 million views in two years.

Best Le Creuset pots and accessories

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The signature cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch oven has excellent heat distribution and retention. The internal enamel lining is resistant to dulling and cracking and is easily cleaned. The round Dutch oven design comes with a sturdy lid.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid

With this Le Creuset enameled cast-iron pot, a tempered glass lid makes it easy to see how your food is cooking. Its tight fit also lets the steam circulate better while returning moisture to the food. The original “Flame” color is eye-catching, and the cast iron is easy to clean.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Stock Pot with Glass Lid

For bigger batches, this Le Creuset stock pot in toughened aluminum is the perfect tool. It can hold 6.3 quarts and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees (the glass lid can only resist up to 425 degrees). Additionally, the stay-cool handles make it easy to move.

Le Creuset 2-Quart Toughened Nonstick Saucepan

This Le Creuset pot is deeper than traditional saucepans, with an anodized aluminum build for quick and even heating. Its interior is nonstick, with a textured design that provides better results when browning or searing food. The stay-cool ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold. This pot is safe for the oven and dishwasher, available in 2-, 3-, and 4- quart versions.

Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Sauteuse Oven

This 3.5-quart sauteuse oven is similar to a saucepan, only with two handles. The enameled cast iron offers superior heat distribution and retention. It’s compatible with all cooktops and safe for the dishwasher and oven up to 500 degrees.

Le Creuset 2.25-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Rice Pot

This 2.25-quart cast-iron Le Creuset pot is specially designed for cooking rice and other grains; its tall, curved sides and lid promote convection and circulation, while an inner stoneware lid contains steam vents that prevent contents from boiling over. The enameled cast iron provides optimal heat distribution and retention, as well as a nonstick interior surface that’s easy to clean.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Figural Pumpkin Cocotte with Stainless Steel Figural Knob

Perfect for serving Halloween treats or your favorite dish, this pumpkin-shaped cast iron cocotte holds 4 quarts, is easy to clean and comes with a lid with a pumpkin stem as a lifting knob.

Le Creuset Revolution Bi-Material Ladle

Having the correct pot for an occasion is important, but you also need the right tools. That’s where this stylish ladle comes in. The handle is made from sturdy nylon, while the ladle is softer to conform to a pot’s corners.

Le Creuset Silicone Set of 2 Handle Grips

Most Le Creuset pots have stay-cool handles, but some can get hot enough to burn your fingers. These silicone handle grips are the best way to take them out of the oven. They’re dishwasher-safe and more hygienic than fabric oven mitts.

