Year after year, Prime Day continues to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with members snagging top products at rock-bottom prices. But, if you missed out on your must-have deals during Prime Day on July 12 and 13, you’ll likely get another chance. Amazon has planned a second savings event in the fall called Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place on Oct. 11 and 12, giving members another shot to score deep discounts.
While it’s unclear exactly which products will be discounted, early deals are already showing deep discounts in kitchen, bath and beauty.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. ET.
Everything to know about the Prime Early Access Sale
As always, the deepest discounts will be available exclusively to members, so you’ll want to sign up for Amazon Prime if you plan to partake in this fall sales event. Over a two-day span on Oct. 11 and 12, you’ll find tons of great deals.
Prime Early Access Sale early deals
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Included in this system are a 72-ounce total crushing pitcher, a 64-ounce food processing bowl, two 16-ounce single-serve blending cups, blender and food processor blades and a 1,500-watt motor base. It can make up to 2 pounds of dough at once or pulverize ice to snow in just seconds. Plus, most pieces are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning up a breeze.
Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer Oven
From chicken wings to vegetables to leftover french fries, this air fryer has a six-in-one functionality to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate just about any food. The clear window allows users to check on their food without opening the basket. The even-crisp technology circulates airflow precisely for a crispy, golden finish.
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
Those who don’t like flossing but still want healthy teeth and gums may want to switch to this cordless water flosser. It features a quiet operation, a rechargeable battery and a handheld design. It’s engineered specifically to remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is proven to be 50% more effective than standard dental floss.
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush
Clean teeth and gums are vital for a healthy mouth. This electric toothbrush is designed with artificial intelligence to recognize a user’s brushing style and give daily personal coaching on the appropriate amount of pressure and how to cover all areas evenly. It comes with a rechargeable handle, a charge, a brush head and a travel case.
Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eye Shadow Palette
With a cruelty-free and vegan formula, this eye shadow palette is ideal for anyone. It features 12 neutral colors inspired by the desert, including pale peach, bronze and turquoise in metallic, matte and shimmer finishes. It’s also straightforward for both novices and professionals thanks to the brand’s design, which recommends the first six shades as base colors and the last six shades to create depth and dimension.
Other top deals
- This safe and gentle electric razor to achieve a precise shave with no skin irritation.
- An electric cordless tea kettle with six preset heat settings to steep a variety of teas at the precise temperature.
- The Revlon hot air brush to simultaneously blow dry and style hair with volume and shine.
- The Ninja air fryer that’s capable of cooking up to 2 pounds of french fries with 75% less fat than traditional methods.
- An ultra-absorbent Gorilla grip bath rug made of soft and thick chenille to pamper your feet.
- This bento-style lunch box that features perfectly portioned compartments for lunch at school or on the go.
- An already seasoned cast iron Dutch oven that delivers superior heat distribution and retention to cook perfect dishes.
- A 1-inch curling iron with a tourmaline and ceramic barrel for a frizz-free style with high shine.
- This two drawer sliding basket cabinet organizer to help anyone gain more storage and keep bathroom items tidy.
- This 9-in-1 Instant Pot pressure cooker with 15 customizable programs to take the stress out of cooking dinner.
- The Wet Brush that features soft intelliflex bristles to painlessly remove knots and glide through hair tangles.
- A six-piece makeup brush set to apply a full face of makeup with flawless results.
- This programmable espresso machine, cappuccino maker and latte maker in one that delivers rich-tasting coffee.
- A sous vide precision cooker for the cook who appreciates consistent results.
- A smart body weight scale that connects with fitness apps to help anyone reach their health goals.
- Jam out to the newest songs in the bathroom or shower with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker.
- This handheld showerhead has a magnetic docking system to easily detach or replace it.
- A fan-favorite brow pencil that mimics natural hair and features a smudge-free formula.
- This Magic Bullet blender to whip up single-serving smoothies, sauces or dips.
- A nine-speed hand mixer for mixing up your favorite treats.
