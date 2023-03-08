WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Looking for some Irish beef stew and a pint of Guinness? These are the best Irish pubs in the DMV according to Google reviews.

Washington D.C.

The Dubliner ★★★★☆4.4 (2.3k) – Established in 1974, The Dubliner styles itself America’s premier Irish pub. Founded by Daniel J. Coleman, a second-generation Irish immigrant whose father ran an Irish saloon in Syracuse New York.

The Dubliner is known for its live music, a large selection of whiskeys and beers, and its signature Irish favorites.

Irish Channel Restaurant and Pub ★★★★☆4.4 (704) – The Irish Channel Restaurant is a family-owned business specializing in refined Irish pub fare. They boast locally sourced produce with an authentic Dublin Charm.

The Irish Channel Restaurant and Pub is known for its friendly staff and wide selection of brews and ciders.

Duffy’s Irish Pub ★★★★☆4.2 (439) – Duffy’s is a modern take on an Irish pub established in 2006. They boast a wide selection of Irish beers and the best wings in DC for twelve years running according to the Washington City Paper.

Duffy’s is known for its appetizers such as chicken blue cheese bites and wings.

Virginia

The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant ★★★★☆4.2 (1.4k) – The Celtic House proudly boasts the Best Authentic Irish Pub and Family Restaurant in Arlington, VA and Washington, D.C., according to Yelp Reviews, Buzz Feed Life, and IrishCentral.com in 2016.

They specialize in traditional Irish Food, Whiskeys, Bourbons, Scotch, and more. They are best known for their professional staff and their Irish fish & chips.

O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub ★★★★☆4.4 (667) – Family-owned and operated O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub opened in 2006 and boasts traditional Irish food & drink. They also offer live music, trivia, and comedy.

They are best known for their overall atmosphere and their burger.

Samuel Beckett’s Irish Gastro Pub ★★★★☆4.4 (773) -Beckett’s offers a modern take on the Irish pub experience. They are known for their refined menu and atmosphere. Beckett’s hosts live music, trivia, and a Celtic Festival.

Maryland

Finnegan’s Wake Irish Pub ★★★★☆4.4 (446) – Finnegan’s Wake was founded by chance in Rockville after the founders identified that lack of an Irish pub in the community.

Finnegan’s Wake is known for its atmosphere and staff, as well as their cheese curds, and fish & chips.

Molloy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant ★★★★★4.5 (650) – Molloy’s styles itself the go to place for your dining, drinking and late night experience in Crofton. They boast a menu full of savory Irish traditional dishes and signature cocktails. They also host trivia and bingo nights.

Molloy’s is known for their friendly staff, and their corned beef & cabbage.

Irish Inn at Glen Echo ★★★★☆4.4 (712) – The Irish Inn at Glen Echo offers an upscale casual take on traditional irish pub fare. They boast a warm, neighborhood atmosphere with hearty meats and seafood.

The Irish Inn at Glen Echo is best known for their burger.