WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An idea to eliminate the amount of food waste from restaurants, bakeries, and other businesses that sell food led to the creation of an app that can save people here in the DMV and around the world money.

Too Good To Go first launched in Denmark in 2016 and made its way to the U.S. in 2020.

The food rescue app connects businesses that have extra food at the end of any given day with consumers who can purchase the surplus food for one-third of its normal cost.

“Everything from a gas station grocery to a high-end restaurant. Everyone has surplus food waste and there’s no shame in that because it’s a tough balance to make sure that your supply exactly meets your demand, but what you do with that is really the question,” said Sarah Soteroff, the Senior Public Relations Manager at Too Good To Go USA.

Depending on where you live, items can cost between $1.99 and $9.99. An interesting aspect of this app: you don’t know exactly what you will be getting. You can choose from categories (for example, meals vs. baked goods), but you won’t know the precise food item or items the business will provide.

“We’ve had a really great reception in the U.S. In the D.C./Arlington area we have over 600 stores,” said Soteroff.

If you’re someone looking to purchase food, here’s how it works:

First, you have to download the app. (It’s free to download.)

Once you download the app, choose your location.

After putting your location, you can search for restaurants, bakeries, and other businesses with an available pickup window.

Once you choose the business and the pickup window, click reserve.

If you’re with a restaurant or other business that sells food and you’re interested in becoming a partner, you can join for free here.