Growing vegetables at home

If you recently started a garden or are considering starting one, you’re probably wondering which vegetables would work best. Though some vegetable varieties can be troublesome, requiring more advanced care and diligent attention, several options are easy to care for, making them perfect for beginners.

Depending on your geographic location, some veggies will work better than others. Still, as a general rule of thumb, the varieties on our list are easy to grow in most moderate environments. Whether you’re looking to produce juicy tomatoes or crisp leafy greens for your salad, we’ll cover some of the most common home garden vegetables. That said, the seeds you ultimately choose to plant should reflect your personal preference and taste.

Easy vegetables to grow at home

Not everyone begins the growing season in the same way. Some gardeners may opt for seedlings, transplanting their vegetables once the outdoor temperatures are suitable. This can give you a slight head start in the case of a short growing season, but not all vegetables transplant as well as others.

By choosing to grow from seeds, you can save money while also growing a greater variety. When sowing seeds directly outside, you won’t have to harden off your seedlings since they are accustomed to outdoor conditions from the start.

Seeds

Some gardeners may benefit from a seed variety pack, but for those who prefer to pick and choose their crops, we’ll provide a list of the easiest individual vegetable options.

Kale

Kale is a fast-growing plant that does well in areas of full sun with well-drained soil. It is a versatile vegetable that can be eaten raw, massaged in a salad, sauteed on a stovetop and even baked into crispy kale chips.

Lettuce

Lettuce is a staple in salads, and most lettuce can tolerate full sun or partial shade, especially in hot and sunny environments. With more than just a few varieties to choose from, this vegetable keeps giving, letting you harvest leaves throughout the growing season.

Spinach

Rich in iron, calcium and many other essential vitamins and minerals, spinach is an easy to grow and healthy addition to a beginner’s garden. Tolerating relatively cold temperatures, spinach seeds grow well when planted about a foot apart and do best in well-drained soil.

Chard

Chard might not be as popular as some of the other well-known salad greens, but it is still a tasty and beneficial vegetable that won’t require too much work. With beautiful brightly colored stalks, chard is a relative of beets, growing best in full sun to partial shade. Another plus side of chard is its resilience to pests and disease.

Tomatoes

The great thing about tomatoes is that they can easily be grown from seeds and in pots for those with limited garden space. They can also be transplanted with little risk of harming their growth. Soil should be kept moist with at least six hours of sun exposure a day.

Eggplant

Eggplant is an excellent vegetable for summer cookouts as it can be sliced, placed directly on the grill, and even used as a meat substitute. They might be slightly more challenging to grow than other vegetables, but by starting your seeds indoors eight to 10 weeks before the last frost, you can help produce bountiful yields.

Peppers

If you’re someone who enjoys the spicy kick that jalapeno and habanero peppers provide, or the sweetness of poblanos and bell peppers, you might want to consider these easy to grow plants for your home garden. Most varieties do well in warmer climates and aren’t commonly affected by pests.

Summer squash

You’ll be able to reap the rewards of zucchini and yellow squash after only a few weeks. These delicious summer vegetables grow quickly, and can give you fresh produce all season long.

Pumpkins

Who doesn’t love pumpkins? Their meat and seeds can be roasted for tasty additions to your favorite autumn meals, or you can use them for homegrown holiday decoration. The vines grow quickly, but you may have to wait 90 to 100 days to harvest a ripe pumpkin.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers can be used in salads, alongside dips, turned into pickles and as add-ons in various other dishes. You can count on your cucumbers to thrive when planted in fertile soil that receives direct sun.

Peas

Peas should be planted early in the season, before the last frost. They also need a trellis or some sort of support to allow their vines to climb and grow properly, which can also add an extra aesthetic element to your garden.

Radishes

In just a month, you could be making a healthy meal using the radishes from your home garden. Convenient for smaller gardens, radishes don’t take up much space and you can plant them in intervals throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Beets

With very few pest issues and little maintenance required, beets are a great option for beginner gardeners. When stored properly, beets can last for several weeks after harvest.

Carrots

Though they may take longer to mature than radishes and beets, carrots are another easy vegetable to grow, seeing as they can withstand colder temperatures. With all the health benefits that carrots provide, they are a great addition to any home garden.

