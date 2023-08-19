Showing fall spirit with front porch upgrades

There’s nothing quite like the beauty of changing leaves, spending cozy afternoons with a blanket on the porch swing or sipping a pumpkin spice latte to get you in the mood for fall. From festive garlands to artificial pumpkins, we have you covered with the top decor and accessories to turn your porch into a fall oasis.

How do I make my front porch fall-themed?

Traditional fall decor incorporates rustic and farmhouse elements. Artificial pumpkins, gourds, corn on the cob, wheat sheaves and hay bales capture the essence of farm life and the Thanksgiving season. Garlands, wreaths and doormats in rich autumn colors, candle lanterns and vintage-style barrel planters filled with fall flowers are nice touches as well.

You may want to go with fall decor that also works for Halloween, such as scarecrows and corn brooms, the latter being a subtle nod to both witches and barnyards. Consider switching out existing throw pillows, throw blankets and area rugs with more festive options in red, yellow or orange.

Best fall decor to add to your front porch

Avoin Colorlife Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Covers

These throw pillow covers display charming decorative text, pumpkin and maple leaf imagery. The polyester fabric is machine-washable and durable enough to leave outdoors. The set of four pillows comes in orange and white as well as blue and white color schemes in 18 by 18-, 12 by 20-, 16 by 16- and 20 by 20-inch sizes (insert not included).

Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket

This cozy knitted throw is made from silky faux fleece that can keep you cozy on cool fall days. The leaf pattern on this fluffy blanket is fitting for the changing seasons. It comes in 45 colors, a selection of which represent classic fall colors.

Winlyn Assorted Artificial Orange Pumpkins

This set of seven artificial pumpkins is sure to bring on the fall spirit. Featuring realistic-looking paint detailing, the pumpkins come in multiple sizes, and when paired together, offer interesting visual variety. They’re made of lightweight foam and are easy to position and move around the porch to create your preferred setup. Consider buying one set in orange and another in white for an attractive contrast.

The Holiday Aisle Sitting Scarecrow

This life-size scarecrow can take your porch harvest scene up a notch. He’s warm, welcoming and won’t scare the kids. We recommend setting him in a chair with his leg crossed in a jaunty manner.

FloraCraft Decorative Straw Bale

This natural barley straw lends realism to fall farmhouse decor and looks authentic when stacked together with pumpkins, gourds, scarecrows and other harvest elements. It’s bound by galvanized wire to maintain the bale shape.

June Fox Dried Wheat Stalks

Another way to represent the harvest theme, these natural wheat sheaves were picked by actual farmers. The dried stalks are quite versatile: you can gather them together to display in a rustic farmhouse vase, barrel planter or wall planter, or make a DIY wreath for the front door.

MGP Watertight Half Wine Barrel Planter

This wine barrel planter is perfect for a rustic autumn look. Handcrafted from solid oak, it’s as well-made as it is attractive. Plant some flowers in fall colors and enjoy the decorative effect.

Collections Etc Amish Wagon Garden Planter

Another rustic piece for fall, this wooden wagon planter is reminiscent of farmers bringing their harvest to market. Get in touch with your creative side by adding flower pots, pumpkins and other seasonal decor. The wheels are functional, so it’s no trouble to move the wagon around as you find its ideal spot on your porch.

Recutms Artificial Fall Flowers

If you want a stress-free, low-maintenance floral display or just don’t have a green thumb, these artificial plants are a worthy alternative. There are a variety of versions including lotus and eucalyptus plants, though only six reflect fall colors.

Safavieh Courtyard Collection Area Rug

This vibrant area rug is eye-catching with its orange and beige stripe design. It’s easy to wash with a garden hose and soap, then simply leave it to air dry. This durable rug is stain-, weather- and UV-resistant. It comes in 26 sizes — you can pair a larger one with your patio furniture and use another as a matching doormat.

Seeksee Cotton Buffalo Plaid Rug

Buffalo plaid is a trendy style for fall, and we’re all for it. This handwoven rug looks great as a front door mat. The cotton fabric is machine-washable and easy to maintain. With its black and orange color scheme, this rug has a striking effect. It’s also available in a less dramatic orange and white as well as red and black, giving you a few options for autumnal color schemes.

Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath

This gorgeous artificial wreath can make your front door more festive. The brand offers four designs in fall color schemes ranging from orange eucalyptus to maple and oak leaves at the turn of the season. Each wreath is handmade and incredibly lifelike.

Kaszoo Fall Maple Garland

With this piece, a fall-themed garland and LED lights come together for an enchanting effect. The artificial garland features realistic, multicolored maple leaves emblematic of the autumn season. The stems contain flexible wire for shaping the garland to frame the front door, weave around a porch column or decorate railings. Each set includes two 5.8-foot-long garlands.

Oriental Cherry Fall Porch Banners

These upbeat porch banners proclaim your love of fall for all your neighbors and houseguests to see. The two hanging banners are best positioned on either side of the front door. They’re made of weather-resistant polyester, so you don’t have to worry about leaving them outside.

