Although working from home was an option for many businesses before the global pandemic, it was through the extended lockdowns and isolation periods that it really gained traction in the general workforce.

But not everybody has a home that’s set up for working remotely. It has become far more commonplace to leave the office behind and instead carve out a quiet space in your house for all the paperwork. However, you’ll struggle to get anything done on time if you aren’t comfortable, so it’s important to set up an ergonomic office space.

In this article: Coleshome 47-Inch Computer Desk, Colamy High Back Executive Office Chair and MAXvolador Industrial Table Lamp with 2 USB Ports.

Your workspace

The key to an ergonomic home office starts with your workspace, which is determined by the kind of environment you want to create. An important, yet often overlooked, factor is that the desk fits in with the room’s decor. You’ll feel a lot more relaxed when the space is clean, the colors match and everything fits neatly together.

The home office desk should be large enough to comfortably accommodate your laptop or desktop computer, your keyboard and mouse, a secondary monitor and any trinkets you want for sprucing up. It’s great if the desk has a hole in the corner for cable management and a few drawers where you can store additional gadgets.

The desk’s height is also critical to an ergonomic office space. You don’t want a surface so low that you bang your knees or thighs on the bottom edge every time you adjust your seat.

Seating arrangements

Speaking of seats, most people consider their office chair the most significant factor for creating a peaceful and productive work environment. There are several types of office chairs, but many people have moved to use gaming chairs instead.

These often have more padding on the seating area and reinforced armrests and are generally more comfortable. They tend to cost more, but you’ll have to replace the chair less often than a regular office chair.

The best chair is one that can adjust vertically, can tilt several degrees and has wheels on the feet that let you move around freely. Since gaming chairs are designed for long periods of sitting, they often include a lumbar cushion and a padded headrest, which are things that will improve your working hours.

Lighting and comfort

Once you have your desk and chair sorted, plenty of other objects and gadgets can make you feel at home. These include a proper desk lamp, so you don’t have to rely on harsh overhead lighting, and some organizational holders, stands or pinboards.

You may want to invest in a small heater or fan if your home office doesn’t have air conditioning. To put your feet up when taking a break, there are small footstools that neatly tuck underneath your desk.

Best products you need to set up an ergonomic office space

Coleshome 47-Inch Computer Desk

This desk is an elegant solution that doesn’t have any bells and whistles, making it perfect for a simplistic working environment. It stands 29 inches high, and the surface is 20 inches wide, leaving enough room for your laptop, a monitor and a few accessories. The metal frame is made from powder-coated steel and is easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Cubiker Home Office Computer Desk with Drawers

Standing 30 inches high and with a wooden surface of 23 inches by 39 inches, this home office desk is a great choice. On the right side are two pull-out drawers with an open shelf underneath for larger items. The metal frame has a double iron strut design, making it sturdy and durable.

Sold by Amazon

GreenForest 59-Inch Computer Desk With Storage Printer Shelf

This ergonomic desk has enough shelf space for all your gadgets. The primary surface is large enough for a laptop and productivity accessories, and it has a built-in monitor riser. On the right side are several shelves, including a middle tier that is large enough to hold a printer. It doesn’t have any drawers, but there are two headphone hooks.

Sold by Amazon

Colamy High Back Executive Office Chair

A comfortable office chair is a must, and this model is a perfect choice. All the surfaces are covered with bonded leather that is scratch-resistant, is stain-proof and doesn’t peel off after time. The seating area is made with thick foam, and the backrest has an inflatable lumbar cushion. The armrests can tilt upward if you want them out of the way, and the chair can swivel 360 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

MAXvolador Industrial Table Lamp with 2 USB Ports

A great desk lamp isn’t just for illumination but also for decor. This industrial-styled desk lamp has two USB ports built into the side of the base, so you can charge mobile devices while working. It comes with a 6-watt dimmable LED Edison bulb controlled through a knob on the base, which is 5.9 inches in diameter. It stands 16.3 inches tall, and the electrical cord is 61 inches long.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Put your feet up while you work with this adjustable ComfiLife Foot Rest, which is made from memory foam.

Ensure that your desk is kept neat and tidy with the Amazon Basics Mesh Pen Holder and Organizer.

If you need to lift your laptop so it’s at eye level, this Soundance Laptop Stand is perfect.

Keep distractions to a minimum with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth headphones.

If you sit for a long time during the day, this memory foam WAOAW Office Chair Cushion will make it more comfortable.

Typing also needs to be comfortable, and this Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is an excellent tool for that.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.