The innovations from Solo Stove keep coming

Solo Stove has had an impressive run of new products and features over the past several months. The company has added color to its classic models, offered an innovative way to make pizza outdoors, expanded its line of fire pits and created accessories that elevate the user experience. Today, Solo Stove is offering customers a whole new way to fuel their three most popular fire pits: the Ranger, the Bonfire and the Yukon.

In this article: Solo Stove Ranger 2.0, Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and Solo Stove Yukon 2.0.

What are wood pellets?

Wood pellets are tiny cylindrical-shaped items made of compressed wood fiber. They resemble hamster pellets and are used to start and sustain controlled fires. The fuel source is more eco-friendly than fossil fuels because it’s renewable. Wood pellets are also cost-effective to produce and burn hotter and cleaner for longer periods of time.

Solo Stove’s new addition to its fire pit family

While pellet grills and pellet stoves have been around for roughly half a century, it’s not as common to see fire pits that are fueled by wood pellets. Solo Stove’s latest addition, however, is a pellet adapter for its most popular fire pits. While this accessory is currently in the BestReviews Testing Lab for performance evaluation, there are some important aspects that can be shared right now.

How to use the Solo Stove Pellet Adapter

BestReviews has tested Solo Stove’s fire pits and found them to be “simply better than a normal fire pit.” Now, with the addition of this new accessory, users will have even greater flexibility with fuel types because there’s a Solo Stove Pellet Adapter for the company’s Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits.

The pellet adapter provides a smokeless, consistent and maintenance-free fire. All you need to do is add pellets until they’re 1 inch below the secondary burn holes on the interior of the fire pit. This will give you a fire that lasts approximately 2 hours. If you’d like to have a shorter burn, add fewer pellets. For reference, the Ranger holds 25 pounds of pellets at capacity, the Bonfire holds 45 pounds of pellets at capacity and the Yukon holds 77 pounds of pellets at capacity.

Expert tip: When choosing pellets for your Solo Stove, remember that hardwood pellets burn for slightly longer, while softwood pellets burn more quickly.

Solo Stove fire pits, pellet adapters and fuel

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

This portable fire pit is 12.5 inches high, 15 inches in diameter and only weighs 17 pounds (with the stand). It’s the most portable option that can be used with a pellet adapter.

Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

This mid-size Solo Stove fire pit is 14 inches high, 19.5 inches in diameter and weighs 21.75 pounds (with the stand). BestReviews tested this model and was pleasantly surprised by its smokeless performance.

Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and Wayfair

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0

If you need a large fire pit, the Yukon is what you should get. It’s 17 inches high, 27 inches in diameter and weighs 40.35 pounds (with the stand). While this model is portable, it’s better suited for backyard enjoyment.

Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and Wayfair

Fire Pit Pellet Adapters

This is the brand-new accessory that just came out today. These adapters let you use pellet fuel for your favorite Solo Stove fire pit.

Sold by Solo Stove

Premium Wood Fuel Pellets

If you’d like to purchase your fuel directly from Solo Stove, these premium wood pellets come in a 10-pound bag. They’re manufactured to have a comfortable high-heat burn and produce very little smoke and very little ash. There’s a two-bag purchasing minimum.

Sold by Solo Stove

Premium Wood Fuel Pellets (4-Pack)

If you’d like to save a little money, currently, Solo Stove is offering the option of purchasing a four-pack of fuel for less than you would pay when buying bags individually.

Sold by Solo Stove

Tower Patio Heater (Estimated Ship Date: May 22)

This tower heater can keep you warm for up to three hours when the hopper is filled to capacity. The gravity-fed system means no electricity is needed, while the built-in handles and wheels make for easy transport.

Sold by Solo Stove

