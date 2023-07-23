What do you need for a backyard movie night year-round?

With many movie theaters still closed, watching new movie releases at home has become a great family activity. It’s great to spend a night on the couch, but it’s a whole different experience when you can get family and friends together in your backyard for a movie night.

Shop this article: Outdoor heater, Outdoor bar and Blanket

How to prepare for a backyard movie night

Electronics

Make sure you have your electronics in order. Between your projector, screen and speakers, you don’t get any wires crossed. Not only do you want to do a practice run to ensure everything runs properly before your event, but it doesn’t hurt to get a savvy friend to double-check your setup.

Outdoor heater

If you opt to continue your tradition of family movie nights after the summer ends, you might need to invest in an outdoor heater because the temperature can drop when the sun goes down. Patio heaters are available as electronic and gas models.

Sold by Amazon

Food

Outdoor bar

Food and movies go hand-in-hand. You could serve traditional movie theater snacks, or have a full cook-out on the grill, bring out a cooler full of drinks or even make your guests a more traditional meal. It also wouldn’t hurt to have an outdoor bar nearby.

Sold by Amazon

Seating

Blanket

One thing nobody misses about movie theaters is the seats, so when hosting a backyard movie night, you can offer your guests much more comfortable options. Still, some guests might prefer breaking out the lounge chair or rolling out a blanket, so they can lie out on the lawn.

Sold by Amazon

Best backyard movie projectors

Mini Projector

This is a budget-friendly option with everything you need to ensure backyard movie night success, including a foldable 150-inch projection screen. It’s easy to both pack up and assemble at a moment’s notice. The LED bulbs have a 20,000-hour life and comes with built-in speakers.

Sold by Amazon

Best backyard movie projector accessories

VIVOHOME 15 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow up Mega Movie Projector Screen

Not every projector comes with a screen, at least not one like this. This inflatable movie screen uses high-quality Oxford cloth that is weather-resistant, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor use. The easy-to-inflate design and the quiet fan pump make this an excellent option for any backyard movie night.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor seating for backyard movie nights

AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger

Your guests will be incredibly comfortable in this inflatable lounger with anti-deflation technology that they’ll want to stick around for a double feature. Designed with an ergonomic head pillow, can opener and storage pockets, you have everything you need to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Sold by Amazon

CleverMade Inflatable Lounger Air Chair

Recline and enjoy your movie while lounging in this self-inflating chair. Made from nylon, non-rip fabric stronger than any other inflatable recliner on the market, this chair weighs only three pounds but can hold up to 500 pounds. It’s perfect for romantic movie nights or snuggling with the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Intex Inflatable Corner Sectional Sofa & Ultra Lounge Chair and Ottoman Set

When you invite family and friends over for an outdoor movie, you won’t have to worry about where everyone will sit with this complete set of inflatable outdoor furniture that is both stylish and modern. It utilizes sturdy PVC vinyl and is ultra-comfortable and long-lasting.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor movie decor and accessories

Movie Night Gift Set

Every good movie night needs snacks, and with this snack pack, you’ll have everyone’s cravings covered. This top-of-the-line gourmet gift set includes truffle cookies, gummies, fun-dip, popcorn and more.

Sold by Amazon

Snappy Maze Craze Combo Movie Popcorn Trays

Turn your backyard movie night into a real-deal movie theater party with a kid-friendly combo tray to hold soda, movie and popcorn. These bright and colorful trays are easy to assemble and store.

Sold by Amazon

Superior Popcorn Company Commercial Style Popcorn Machine

Dazzle your guests with delicious homemade popcorn when using this antique-inspired carnival-design popcorn maker. This stainless steel popper has a built-in warmer, stirrer and heated warming decks to keep your snacks at the perfect temperature the whole movie.

Sold by Home Depot

Patio Essentials 18 Oz. Printed Bucket Citronella Candle

Bugs could ruin the best movie night, but you won’t need to worry with this giant citronella candle to repel all sorts of pests, including the dreaded mosquito. This candle is safe for both people and pets but is made for outdoor use only.

Sold by Amazon

Glitter Garden Store Movie Theme Photography Backdrop

Turn your backyard movie night into a red carpet experience with a striking outdoor backdrop. This one uses 100% polyester fabric, and you can use it to document all of your movie night events.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.