What is driving the interest in water-related products?

It’s been just about a month since the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” opened in theaters, and the film is still making ripples. However, it’s not just “Little Mermaid” merchandise, such as toys and dolls, that are selling out; search queries for “swimming pool near me” have increased by 196% since the film was released. Is it just Disney’s new movie or is something else spiking interest?

The increased popularity in swimming is due to more than just Ariel

While it would make a great fairytale ending for the spike in interest in swimming and pool-related products to be solely the result of the popularity of Disney’s aquatic princess, many think the actual reason is a little more multifaceted. Yes, the movie has sparked the desire to swim “under the sea,” however, the world has also officially and fully reopened this summer. This means families are looking for fun, keep-cool social activities to do, such as swimming. As the temperatures climb throughout the season, it’s fair to assume this popularity will continue to rise.

How is this trend influencing consumers?

As we have moved out of the pandemic and people are not as interested in short-term, temporary solutions, BestReviews is seeing buying trends shift towards more permanent options. Many industry watchers predict that the cost of getting a swimming pool is going to come down as we move forward, which is drawing people away from purchasing inflatable pools. Additionally, with the supply backlogs easing, the cost and availability of essential maintenance products are also expected to lessen. In short, this means owning a backyard family pool is going to become more desirable.

What swimming-related products are people buying?

Already, this has been a huge year for automatic pool cleaners. According to Amazon sales data, during the early weeks of the season, robotic pool vacuum cleaners were among the top-selling products in the pool category.

Surprisingly, mermaid tails — both cloth and silicone options — have been extremely popular, as well. This trend suggests that Disney’s “Little Mermaid” is indeed responsible for much of the increased interest in water-themed products.

Best swimming-related products

Intex Above-Ground Swimming Pool Set

This Intex pool is ready for water in as little as 45 minutes. It is BestReviews’ top choice for a summer pool. It is 15 feet in diameter and 4 feet deep, making it suitable for teens and adults, as well as kids. The removable ladder has a coated steel frame for durability.

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

This pool cleaner will work on any in-ground pool, no matter what its shape. It has wall-climbing abilities to deliver an exceptional clean. The auto mode can be set to clean the pool, even when you are away.

XtremepowerUS Pool Cleaner

For a more affordable pool cleaner, consider this model. It is suitable for cleaning the bottom and walls, and it attaches to your filtration system, so no operating power is needed. The cleaner comes with enough hose length to be suitable for a 30-foot pool.

Clorox XtraBlue Long-Lasting Chlorinating Tablets

If you have a pool (or spa), you need to sanitize it to keep it safe for swimming. This 5-pound tub of chlorinating tablets kills bacteria and helps prevent algae growth. The tablets are formulated to be long lasting and can endure bright afternoon sunlight.

Fin Fun Mermaid Tails

If your kid was inspired by “The Little Mermaid,” or they just like mermaids in general, this tail features a realistic design that encourages imaginative play. The skin is resistant to sun and pool chemicals for durability, and it has a four-way stretch fit for comfort.

