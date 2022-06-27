The first dog anxiety jacket was invented by Phil Blizzard and released in 2009 as the ThunderShirt.

Which dog anxiety jacket is best?

Dogs across the world find comfort in anxiety jackets and wraps, which apply calming pressure to the torso the same way a weighted blanket provides comfort for humans. You can put an anxiety jacket on your dog during a thunderstorm, fireworks, while they’re traveling or for separation anxiety. Any setting where your canine is prone to exhibiting signs of anxiety might benefit from a soothing jacket that swaddles your dog in comfort.

If you’re looking for an anxiety jacket for your furry pal, check out the Thundershirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket. It’s well-designed, breathable and practical for indoor or outdoor use.

What to know before you buy a dog anxiety jacket

When to use it

It’s a good idea to try out a new anxiety jacket before your dog actually needs it, so there’s time to acclimate to the feel of it. This way, your dog won’t always associate you taking out the jacket with unpleasant situations. Dog anxiety jackets are especially popular for dogs that react strongly to thunderstorms and fireworks. They can also be helpful for long car rides, trips to the vet, unfamiliar surroundings and more.

You can’t always foresee these conditions, but if you do know a stressor is coming, put the jacket on ahead of time so your dog feels more secure from the beginning and doesn’t get upset.

Materials

Most anxiety jackets are made from cotton, polyester, nylon or rayon blended with a stretchy component such as spandex. An anxiety jacket can be a pullover shirt or it can have a Velcro closure for fastening to your dog’s body. A pullover won’t come off or come undone, but Velcro can be beneficial in making sure the fit is exactly right. It’s also great if your dog doesn’t like clothing being pulled over the head.

Sizing

An anxiety jacket should be snug, but not so tight that it’s busting at the seams or cutting off your dog’s circulation. For the best fit, compare your dog’s body length and girth to any sizing charts provided by the manufacturer. Different brands can fit differently. Generally, sizes range from extra-extra small to extra-extra large, covering dogs 7-110 pounds.

What to look for in a quality dog anxiety jacket

Adjustable fit

Even when an anxiety jacket comes in several sizes it should still be adjustable. Each dog is different and you want the jacket to be adaptable. This is easiest to do with Velcro.

The very best Velcro closures come with multiple Velcro patches for tightening or loosening based on a dog’s weight fluctuations or proportions. Some dogs, such as dachshunds, have proportions that differ greatly from those of standard dog breeds.

Sleek design

With all the panting and pacing a dog can do when anxious, you want a jacket that is sleek but breathable. It should wrap your dog in a hug-like feel with no overheating.

Cotton is the most breathable fabric, but polyester and nylon also provide breathability. Since most anxiety jackets don’t feature a built-in harness or opening for slipping a leash through, you want the jacket to be sleek enough for a separate harness or to reach your dog’s collar to connect the leash.

Bonus safety features

While anxiety jackets are designed with a dog’s anxiety in mind, extra safety features are always a major asset. Reflective strips for nighttime use are great because they take nothing away from the jacket’s effectiveness but provide a little extra peace of mind.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog anxiety jacket

The standard price range for a dog anxiety jacket is $30-$60.

Dog anxiety jacket FAQ

How long can a dog wear the jacket at a time?

A. As long as your dog doesn’t seem uncomfortable, you can leave an anxiety jacket on all day if necessary. Just take it off periodically to prevent skin irritation.

Are dog anxiety jackets machine-washable?

A. Most are. Anxiety jackets with Velcro closures should not go in the dryer, as the heat can damage the Velcro.

What’s the best dog anxiety jacket to buy?

Top dog anxiety jacket

Thundershirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket

What you need to know: It’s made from polyester with a wrap design and two Velcro closures. It comes in two colors and seven sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s durable but breathable, with reflective logos for safety at night. The Velcro has flaps so it doesn’t get stuck to the dog’s fur. A harness can fit over it. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s a little too big for smaller Chihuahua breeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog anxiety jacket for the money

Thundershirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket

What you need to know: It’s made from polyester, rayon and spandex with two Velcro closures. It comes in heather gray and there are seven sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and the Velcro makes the size adjustable. It’s machine washable.

What you should consider: It’s not as breathable as the Thundershirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Cozy Vest 3-in-1 Dog Anxiety Vest

What you need to know: It’s made from cotton and nylon with two Velcro closures, and it has smell and sound sensory features. It comes in gray, in seven sizes.

What you’ll love: In addition to providing comfort through a snug fit, it comes with two aromatherapy crystals and a speaker with calming sounds on repeat. The fabric is soft, breathable and machine-washable. Two AAA batteries for the music box are included.

What you should consider: It doesn’t hold up well with consistent use over a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

