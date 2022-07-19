Everything you need to dog groom at home

It’s important to groom your dog regularly if you want them to look and smell their best. While you could certainly take your dog to a professional service, this can quickly add up. Plus, grooming your dog yourself can be a great bonding experience, bringing the two of you closer together.

It is important to have the right tools for the job if you want your dog grooming experience to go smoothly though. From brushes and shampoos to nail trimmers and elevated tables, there are a number of grooming supplies that can make the process easier.

What to consider when buying dog grooming supplies

The best supplies for your pup

Grooming your dog should be an enjoyable experience for all parties involved. To that end, you should consider what supplies will make your job easier and the process more gentle on your dog.

For example, items like elevated bathtubs and grooming tables eliminate the need for you to bend over while washing them. A powerful cordless trimmer makes cutting dog hair more convenient, since you won’t be tethered to an outlet the whole time. It also makes the process more gentle on your dog, since there is less chance of accidentally yanking out hairs.

Nail clippers

Clipping nails is an activity that is often scary for both the dog and the owner, but using an electric nail grinder can make it considerably more comfortable. That said, some dogs may actually find the noise and vibration of the grinder to be scarier than manual clippers. Trial and error is the best way to determine which method is most suitable for you and your canine companion.

Brushes and grooming gloves

Trial and error may also be best when choosing between a deshedding brush and a grooming glove. Both of these items serve the same purpose — getting all that shedded hair out of your pup’s coat — but you may find that you or your dog like one method better than the other.

Shampoo

When it comes to choosing a shampoo, it’s best to opt for one made from natural ingredients. It’s also wise to pick a shampoo containing botanicals that help moisturize skin and nourish fur. Combination shampoos and conditioners are a convenient option, since they eliminate one step in the bathing process. For more tips on choosing a shampoo, check the full guide to dog shampoos on BestReviews.

The best dog grooming supplies

TropiClean Papaya and Coconut Luxury 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

This tropical-scented combination shampoo and conditioner saves you time when grooming your pooch and leaves them looking and smelling great. Made with naturally-derived ingredients, its pH-balanced formula is gentle on the skin, makes fur feel softer and helps detangle thick, matted knots.

Sold by Amazon, PetSmart and Chewy

Booster Bath Elevated Dog Bathing and Grooming Center

This portable dog bath is elevated, bringing them up to your level, and is packed with features both you and your canine companion will appreciate. These include a rubberized mat for traction, a fan nozzle for washing, a three-point restraint system to hold them in place and detachable legs for easy storage.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Wahl Bravura Cordless Dog & Cat Clipper

These powerful, reliable wireless clippers will last plenty of years of use whether you are a dog owner or professional groomer. They offer 90 minutes of runtime per charge, come with six attachment guides and an adjustable blade for further control over the length of your dog’s fur.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Go Pet Club Dog Grooming Table

This grooming table will make your life significantly easier with a height-adjustable overhead arm with an attachment point to help keep your dog in place as you work, and it can be folded up when not in use for compact storage. It comes in several sizes too, with one to fit every pooch.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Dremel 7300-PT Dog & Cat Nail Grinder

This easy-to-use Dremel tool is powerful enough to safely grind down the claws of large and small dogs alike without you having to worry about accidentally nicking the quick and hurting your furry friend. It has two speed settings and runs on a rechargeable battery, so you’re not tethered to an outlet while you work.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Arm & HamSafari Tartar Control Kit for Dogs

If you want to keep your dog’s pearly whites pearly and white, then you need to brush their teeth regularly. This combo pack from Arm & Hammer is affordably priced and includes both the toothbrush and the toothpaste, making it a great value.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

FURminator deShedding Tool

This deshedding tool removes up to 90% of loose hair and is available in several sizes and options for long- and short-haired breeds. When you’re finished grooming your dog, you can use the fur ejection button to easily clean the hair out of the brush before putting it away.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves

This is a gentle approach to grooming most dogs enjoy, because it feels more like being petted than brushed. This one features flexible, non-abrasive rubber nodes that remove excess fur and help distribute their natural oils for a shinier coat.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Earth Rated Dog Wipes

These eco-friendly wipes are great for cleaning your dog’s paws and face between bathings. They contain several beneficial natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, shea butter and chamomile to leave fur and skin feeling soft and moisturized, and they are available in a lavender or fragrance-free option to suit your preference.

Sold by Amazon

Pawfume Premium Grooming and Finishing Spray

Designed for use after you are all done bathing and drying your dog, this finishing spray will leave them smelling great for days. It’s a hypoallergenic, alcohol-free formula that is vet certified to be safe for all dog breeds.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

