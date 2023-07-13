BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

100+ best deals of Prime Week 2023

Amazon Prime Day is technically over, but the deals are not. The hottest discounted items this year include electronics, beauty items, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can find huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs and more. To help you quickly find the best deals of Prime Day 2023, we’ve curated a list of our favorites.

The deals below were last updated on July 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Featured deals

If you’re looking for the best items at a glance, these products are our favorites for Prime Day.

SMONET 1080P Movie Projector 32% OFF

Take your movie nights to the next level with this awesome projector that connects to your phone for movie nights on the go. It can even be projected up to 200″ and with the built-in speaker, you will never want to watch movies another way again. Day two of Prime Day has this projector sitting at a whopping 59% off.

Sold by Amazon

Crockpot Electric Lunchbox 11% OFF

Keep those hot meals warm all lunch long with this awesome lunchbox. Featuring a locking lid and a detachable cord, this is the perfect way to keep meals on the go. At 33% off, this is an excellent pick-up for the second day of Prime Day.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer with ClothZen Cloth 11% OFF

Meredith Gallo, BestReviews senior editor for testing and research, says: “This is one of the best hair dryers on the market. This blow dryer will give you a sleek blowout without causing excess heat damage.” This coveted hair dryer is on sale now at 20% off for Prime Day 2.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub 20% OFF

Nothing says summer like spending time outdoors, and this Coleman hot tub will help you do just that. It’s conveniently inflatable, features 140 jets to help you relax and fits up to four people.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF

With the JBL Flip 5, you can have a party wherever you are. The small but powerful speaker is waterproof, offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be paired with other units to create a more immersive listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

Prime Day summer fun deals

One of the best things about Prime Day is that it happens in the summer. This means all of those fun outdoor items that you’ve been hoping to get can be yours at a discount. Whether its swimming pool accessories or backyard toys, now is a great time to get ’em all.

Prime Day vacuum deals

Purchasing the right vacuum not only gets your home cleaner, but it can also free up your time. For instance, some robot vacuums will empty themselves so you don’t have to lift a finger for weeks at a time. The listings in this category will help you quickly find the best vacuums for the best price.

Prime Day everyday essentials deals

It’s not really much fun to buy things you have to get. However, when you can save money doing it, the task becomes much more enjoyable. Thanks to Prime Day, you can get your everyday home essentials for less than you imagined. Why not stock up and save?

Prime Day back-to-school deals

There’s no need to wait until August to start buying those items you know your student will need for school. Right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on back-to-school supplies for all ages. You can get everything you need before the late-summer crunch.

Prime Day computer accessories deals

If you spend long hours in front of a computer every day, you’ll want the right accessories to help make things easier. Prime Day means you’ll see significant discounts on keyboards, mice, webcams, memory drives and more.

Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

It’s easy to get stuck using the same appliances year after year, never trying the much-hyped newer items because you’re comfortable. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new appliance and learn a fresh cooking technique that can make your life easier and your food better.

Prime Day skin care deals

Your skin often gets overlooked when it comes to care. You need to protect it from the sun, moisturize it and nourish it to keep yourself looking healthy. This collection of products will help you do exactly that.

Prime Day makeup deals

Be honest. Is it ever possible to have too much makeup? We didn’t think so either. Luckily, makeup is on sale during Prime Day. This means you can stock up on your favorites while also picking up some new accessories that will make your Instagram filters jealous.

Prime Day apparel deals

Whether you’re looking to change up your style completely or just aiming to update your basics, there couldn’t be a more perfect time to do so. Take advantage of Prime Day to elevate your closet without breaking the bank.

Prime Day lawn and garden deals

Over the summer, taking care of the outside of your home becomes a priority. You have to cut the grass, trim the weeds, water the garden and more. Prime Day is an excellent time to get all the tools you need to accomplish those tasks because you can save so much money.

Prime Day patio deals

Your patio can be an oasis. It can be your dream getaway that is only a few steps away. With just a few key items, such as a fire pit, an umbrella and a few pieces of furniture, you might never experience wanderlust again. Even better, you can purchase what you need this Prime Day at substantial discounts.

Prime Day TV deals

How old is your TV? If you had to think about the answer, it’s probably too old. Technology changes fast, and TVs that are only a few years old are remarkably inferior to modern models that give you the best picture through smart technology and AI assistance. If you are still using cable because your TV can’t connect to the internet, it’s way past time for an upgrade.

Prime Day Apple, Amazon and Samsung deals

Gadgets are toys for adults. Whether it’s a smartwatch, an Echo device or the newest Apple AirPods, there’s definite FOMO if you don’t have the latest and greatest. Prime Day is the perfect time to catch up. Right now, you can get Apple, Amazon and Samsung devices at prices you might not find again until Black Friday.

Prime Day Barbiecore deals

With the upcoming Barbie movie set to hit theaters next week, Barbie has never been more popular. Amazon is offering plenty of terrific discounts on Barbie dolls, playsets, accessories, and other Barbie-themed items.

Prime Day cookware deals

The right cookware can make a huge difference in your results in the kitchen. This Prime Day, you can snag high-quality pans, skillets, pots and Dutch ovens at a nice discount.

Prime Day mattress deals

Having trouble getting quality rest? These mattresses are super comfy and can help you get a good night’s sleep.

Prime Day home decor deals

Decorating your home the proper way can create a cozy feel with plenty of ambiance. Amazon is offering big discounts on home decor items such as fountains, canvas art, rugs and more.

Prime Day toy deals

Toys can be expensive, but you’ll find several terrific sales this Prime Day on all kinds of toys. Whether you want to get your little one educational toys, action figures, arts and crafts or playsets, Amazon has tons of great deals.

Prime Day gaming deals

If you’re a hardcore gamer, you’ll want to check out the hottest gaming discounts this Prime Day. You can get a gaming monitor, graphics cards, headsets, keyboards, controllers and other awesome tech to enhance your gaming experience, all at a big discount.

Prime Day organization deals

Keeping your home tidy can be challenging, but you can take a huge step toward maintaining it with several high-quality organization products. That includes desk, pantry and closet organizers as well as jars, canisters, bags and stackable containers.

Prime Day cleaning deals

Home cleaning duties can be a drag, but Prime Day is offering lots of discounts on excellent cleaning tools to help you get the job done. You can save big on products such as disinfectant wipes, vacuum cleaners, stain removers and mops.

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.