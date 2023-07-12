BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED ITS 2023 PRIME DAY DATES

Grab your calendar — the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023 have finally been announced. The days to bookmark this summer are July 11 and 12. And if the early Prime Day deals are any indication, this year’s sale is going to be amazing.

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRIME DAY 2023

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals. If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page.

The products that go on sale include everything from recognizable brand-name merchandise to independent products that you may never have heard of before the sale. Besides deep discounts, most products also have fast and free delivery — it’s feasible that you could purchase something on Tuesday and have it at your house on Wednesday before the sale even ends.

Additionally, some companies align their release schedule to coincide with this event, so it’s often possible to get the latest versions of products on Prime Day. However, if you don’t need the newest model, last year’s products are usually available at a deep discount.

It’s important to remember that Prime Day isn’t just for physical products. You can get discounts on music, videos, games and more during these 48 hours. If you’re interested in clothing, don’t forget to take part in Amazon’s “try before you buy” program, where you get to try up to six items of clothing for up to seven days before you have to pay.

BEST BETS FOR DEEP DISCOUNTS ON PRIME DAY

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Jump-start your day with a homemade espresso using this state-of-the-art espresso machine. You can also brew five different aromatic coffees, including cold brews, and it mixes milk and air quickly for a smooth layer of milky foam on top of each espresso. Plus, it has removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum

You can forget about vacuuming for 45 days with this sophisticated robot vacuum that’ll do the job for you. The app lets you schedule total home cleaning and map a route for the robot vacuum to clean specific rooms. It’s effective at picking up pet hair and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 4K TV delivers a high-quality viewing experience thanks to support for various image-enhancing technologies, including HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It features an expansive smart TV interface, four HDMI ports and a streamlined remote with Alexa that lets you search for titles across all apps.

Sold by Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

These wireless earphones are built for those with an active lifestyle. The on-ear hook design prevents them from falling out even during the most rigorous workouts, and the water-resistant build keeps them safe from sweat and moisture. Plus, each earbud has volume and music playback controls, and a 5-minute charge provides 1.5 hours of listening time.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch is an excellent timepiece to wear whether you want to keep track of your workouts and health metrics or flaunt a sporty smartwatch. This watch has an always-on retina display and offers insights into overall health by tracking metrics such as sleep patterns, heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels and more. Plus, you can set up your credit and debit cards through Apple Pay.

Sold by Amazon

