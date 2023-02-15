Want to be a top scorer like LeBron? Here’s what you need to practice at home

The best basketball equipment for practicing your moves at home

On Feb. 7, 2023, LeBron James made history when he broke a 38-year-old scoring record. Although the Lakers lost that night, LeBron James walked away with what many previously believed was an impossible achievement.

LeBron James has had an outstanding basketball career that spans 20 years, and his ability to put the ball in the hoop is undoubtedly one of his most impressive skills. Few are blessed with his athleticism or talent, but the right gear can help any aspiring basketball player develop excellent scoring ability.

In this article: Silverback In-Ground Basketball System, Wilson NBA Basketball and Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop.

The best basketball gear for aspiring players

Sheer will, practice and determination will propel you to where you want to be as a basketball player. However, do not underestimate the importance of having the correct gear. The right equipment can help your development as a player and boost your confidence during game time.

To develop your skill at home, you’ll need a handful of essentials, such as a basketball, a hoop and shoes. Other gear that can help you become a bonafide basketball player include a ball bag, shorts, sleeves and other apparel.

Best basketball gear

Silverback In-Ground Basketball System

This in-ground basketball hoop has a backboard that measures 54 by 33 inches with 4.8-millimeter tempered glass and a sturdy aluminum frame. Players of all ages can develop their skills thanks to an adjustable goal height of 7.5-10 feet. Plus, it has pole and backboard pads and a five-year limited warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Jordan 6 Rings Shoes

The Jordan vs. LeBron debate may never be truly settled, but even if you’re more of a LeBron fan, these Jordan basketball shoes are worth it if you’re looking for elite on-court performance. They’re built for superior comfort and durability and have Zoom Air units in the sole for increased responsiveness.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wilson NBA Basketball

The Wilson NBA Basketball is the official ball of the NBA, so if you want to become an excellent scorer like LeBron James, this ball will help you along the way. It has NBA branding with the iconic Wilson script, inflation retention lining and an outdoor cover that offers elite performance on hard surfaces. Plus, it’s available in seven styles.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop

Young kids passionate about basketball will love this mini hoop with a built-in automatic rebounder. It’s excellent for helping children develop fundamental skills, such as shooting, and is made with high-quality and durable steel. The backboard is shatter-resistant, and there are two 4-inch foam basketballs.

Sold by Amazon

Athletico National Basketball Bag

This bag is a top pick for basketball enthusiasts who need a place to store their equipment. It has a vented ball compartment, seven pockets for organizing your gear and a padded laptop sleeve. It has adjustable straps and a lightweight but rugged build that protects your belongings from the elements.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit DNA Basketball Shorts

These loose-fitting shorts will help you feel more mobile on the court, and Dri-Fit technology helps keep you cool and dry as you play. They’re made with soft premium fabric and have mesh-lined hand pockets. Plus, they have tipped drawstring ends and a zippered pocket on the right side to store small personal items safely.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Women’s Entrap Mid Basketball Shoes

These shoes have a traditional streamlined look and offer excellent on-court performance. The rubber outsole provides superior traction, so you don’t slip or slide as you move, and the mesh upper makes them breathable, keeping your feet cool and dry. Plus, the leather upper is durable and built to last.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Adult Drive Basketball Crew Socks

These basketball socks will help your lower leg and feet be more comfortable during gameplay. They have strategically placed cushioning for superior flexibility and durability and high-density selective cushion for improved support and shock absorption.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.