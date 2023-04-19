LAS VEGAS, Nv. (DC News Now) — This weekend the world will watch the battle of undefeateds as Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis will meet up with Ryan Garcia out in Las Vega, Nevada.

Coined one of the biggest fights in years, both fighters putting their perfect records on the line. Davis is 28-0, while Garcia is 23-0 coming into Saturday night’s fight. “Nothing by fireworks”, said Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“You have two young undefeated fighters. And they are fighting in the prime of their career. Often times we don’t get a chance to see that with the young fighters coming together, said Ellerbe.

It’s a battle of power versus speed. Tank provides the power.

“Tank is a complete fighter, he can do it all. He can box, he can bang, he’s got a great chin. He’s special”, say Ellerbe.

While Ryan Garcia will look to use his speed.

“In Ryan’s case, he’s very tall and rangy. He’s got a great left hook he knocks a lot of people out with”, says Ellerbe. This will be a highly entertaining fight. And this is a fight the fans don’t want to miss. This is one that you gotta order it now though. Don’t wait, this is one, you can’t miss it.”

