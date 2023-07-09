Which disc golf cart is best?

If you are starting out, you may only have a handful of disc golf discs that weigh less than a couple of pounds total. If you have been playing for a while, it’s likely you’ve amassed a sizable collection of disc golf discs and have a number of favorites that you regularly use. To carry all these discs on a course would be impossible without a disc golf cart. The best disc golf cart is not only large enough to fit your entire disc collection, it has a spot to place your beverages and double as a seat as well.

Disc golf cart pros

While it may seem like having a disc golf cart is merely a desirable convenience, the benefit extends much deeper. If you have a disc golf cart, it allows you to carry more items and keep those items better organized. These items do not have to be disc golf accessories. They can include your phone, wallet, keys, beverages, lunch and more. Additionally, having a disc golf cart can protect your back from the strain that may arise from carrying around a heavy backpack. The most important reason for using a disc golf cart is that it prevents arm fatigue so you can throw a better game.

Disc golf cart cons

As beneficial as disc golf carts are, there are a few instances when they aren’t practical:

If you do not have many golf discs, you don’t need a cart.

If you do not have a vehicle large enough to transport a disc golf cart, purchasing one might not be wise.

If you are playing a course with terrain that isn’t easy to navigate with a cart, it may be more of a nuisance than a benefit.

What to look for in a quality disc golf cart

Included bag: Not all disc golf carts come with a bag that holds your golf discs. Some players purchase and use a disc golf bag or backpack before deciding that a cart is a worthwhile addition. Individuals with a sizable backpack might not need another disc golf bag, so they could save money by only purchasing a cart. However, before purchasing, make sure the backpack you already own fits securely in that cart.

Storage capacity: Look for a model that not only can carry the discs you already own but has room to grow with you.

Look for a model that not only can carry the discs you already own but has room to grow with you. Collapsible: If you do not have a lot of trunk space, you need a disc golf cart that can collapse down to a manageable size for transport. This feature also comes in handy for storage.

If you do not have a lot of trunk space, you need a disc golf cart that can collapse down to a manageable size for transport. This feature also comes in handy for storage. Adjustable handle: If you purchase a disc golf cart with a handle that is too low for you, you still place a strain on your back. Look for a model with an adjustable handle.

If you purchase a disc golf cart with a handle that is too low for you, you still place a strain on your back. Look for a model with an adjustable handle. Additional features: Disc golf carts have extra features ranging from cup and umbrella holders to a built-in seat. If you want to do more than transport your discs, look for a disc golf cart with these extras.

Is it better to push or pull?

If you’re concerned with injuries, it is better to push a cart than to pull one. When pushing, you have greater control, there’s less of a chance that you will strain a muscle and you can keep your body in a better position to support itself. Additionally, pushing keeps you out of the way. A cart can’t roll up behind you and clip your heels if it is in front of you.

DIY disc golf cart

Because of the high cost of disc golf carts, some individuals get creative and build a makeshift disc golf cart. While this option might not be perfect, it can hold you over while you save up for the cart of your dreams. Here are three popular options for DIY disc golf carts:

Build a disc golf cart from scratch using found items or purchasing PVC pipes, wheelbarrow wheels and an axle.

Piece together a cart using a hand truck, bungee cords and a milk crate.

Modify an old baby stroller.

How much you can expect to spend on a disc golf cart

Disc golf carts are not cheap. Even if you want a low-end model, you will be looking at over $100, with the average user spending roughly $220 to $280. At the top end, it is possible to spend $330 or more.

Best disc golf cart

Dynamic Discs Transit Cart

What you need to know: For the disc golf player who is looking for a top-tier cart, this model has everything you need.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and collapsible with large wheels to take on any type of terrain. It includes a disc golf bag. Since the cart can hold up to 300 pounds, it doubles as a portable seat, which flips up for easy access to 25 discs (not included).

What you should consider: Bags come in a few different colors, but occasionally, consumers do not get the color bag that they purchased.

Sold by Amazon

Best disc golf cart for the money

Dynamic Discs EZ Cart

What you need to know: If you already have a disc golf bag or you want to handpick one out separately, this more affordable model could be of interest to you.

What you’ll love: This disc golf cart accommodates a large disc golf backpack. The large, all-terrain wheels are removable for more compact storage. The telescoping handle is adjustable for individuals of all heights.

What you should consider: The disc golf bag is not included in this cart.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZÜCA Compact Cart

What you need to know: The compact design on this model makes it best for individuals who want a versatile disc golf cart that isn’t too big.

What you’ll love: This smaller cart holds up to 18 discs and can be customized to the user’s needs. It features a seat, tubeless tires, a telescoping handle and two extra-large water bottle holders. Purchase includes a disc bag.

What you should consider: While this model holds a decent amount of discs, it isn’t best for the individual who has a huge assortment.

Sold by Amazon

