Volleyball shoes should be comfortable and stabilizing to keep players’ feet healthy and strong.

Which white volleyball shoes are best?

Volleyball shoes need to provide as much cushioning and stabilization as possible, supporting players’ feet as they jump and land repeatedly. The correct shoe keeps players healthy.

Having a safe shoe doesn’t mean players need to sacrifice style, though. And when you want a sharp-looking, traditional volleyball shoe, it’s hard to go wrong with white. The best white volleyball shoes are the comfortable, supportive Mizuno Wave Lightning Z6 Volleyball Shoes.

What to know before you buy white volleyball shoes

Height of cut

When you are wondering how to buy the perfect volleyball shoes, start with the cut at the top of the shoe.

Low-cut: For volleyball players, low-cut shoes are rare. The top of the shoe rests below the anklebone, providing very little ankle support.

Mid-cut: A mid-cut shoe is a popular style for volleyball players. It yields the best mix of ankle support and flexibility of movement for the foot and ankle.

High-cut: A high-cut shoe is more a design made for basketball players than volleyball players. The top of the shoe rests over the anklebone, providing significant support but limiting flexibility of movement.

Accents on white shoes

White volleyball shoes don’t have to be completely white. They can have some colored accents. To maintain the focus on the white part of the shoe, some manufacturers use silver or gray accents rather than brightly colored ones.

Favorite brands

All of the top brands of volleyball shoes — including Adidas, Asics, Mizuno and Nike — carry white volleyball shoes. Some are all white, while others are primarily white with some other colors as accents. So you don’t have to sacrifice brand-name quality to buy white shoes.

What to look for in quality white volleyball shoes

Cushioning

Volleyball players place a lot of stress on their feet and ankles, whether jumping at the net or trying to make a quick movement to dig an attack. So it’s important for volleyball shoes of all colors to deliver a high level of cushioning.

The primary cushioning for the shoe occurs in its sole. Thick, lightweight soles are popular among players.

Traction

Volleyball shoes need to have a pattern on the sole that encourages traction. With good traction, players can jump quickly at the net and move quickly when diving for balls.

White volleyball shoes often have a gray or white sole to maintain the shoe’s white look, although a few use other colors.

Midsole

The midsole in a white volleyball shoe has a design similar to any other color of shoe. The midsole needs to support the balls of the player’s feet, as volleyball players often are leaning forward, preparing for quick movements. Additionally, the midsole’s design reduces the force and weight on the balls of the feet.

How much you can expect to spend on white volleyball shoes

They’re priced similarly to other volleyball shoes. Expect to pay $50-$150, depending on the manufacturer.

White volleyball shoes FAQ

Is it hard to keep white volleyball shoes clean?

A. Because volleyball is an indoor sport, volleyball players can keep their white shoes clean pretty easily. Just don’t wear them outdoors, and they should continue to look great.

Is it hard to break in new volleyball shoes?

A. Not really. Modern white volleyball shoes require a minimal break-in period. You can break them in by just wearing them for practice a few times. To avoid dirt and grass stains, don’t try to break them in by wearing them outdoors.

Do I have to wear white volleyball shoes?

A. Not necessarily. It really depends on your team’s rules. Some teams want players to wear white shoes and have the entire team match. Other teams let players pick their own shoe colors. White shoes are popular when teams are trying to have al the players match because they go with any color of home or away uniform.

What are the best white volleyball shoes to buy?

Top white volleyball shoes

Mizuno Wave Lightning Z6 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These are highly comfortable and supportive, giving players the stability they need to make quick movements on the court.

What you’ll love: Even with a mid-cut fit, they provide a surprising amount of ankle support. The silver and gray accents look great. With a rounded heel area and grooves in the outsole, these shoes allows quick movements with good traction.

What you should consider: For players who have significant ankle problems, mid-cut shoes may not have quite enough support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white volleyball shoes for the money

Asics Gel-Rocket Indoor Volleyball Sport Shoes

What you need to know: Even with a thick sole that provides maximum cushioning, these shoes use a design that lets them weigh less than a typical volleyball shoe.

What you’ll love: The design includes larger grooves in the outsole that encourage the foot to flex, which is ideal for jumping. The upper layer uses breathable mesh to keep the foot feeling cooler, even toward the end of a long workout session.

What you should consider: If your foot wants to flex in an area different from the grooves in the outsole, this shoe may not be comfortable for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Crazyflight Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These are pricey, but are designed to maximize your energy on every jump and provide comfort on every landing.

What you’ll love: Lightweight materials help players feel fresher toward the end of a long match. The upper layer consists of at least 50% recycled materials. The shoe has a sharp-looking white design, but the three-stripe Adidas logo stands out nicely in a dark gray.

What you should consider: Their price is higher than average, so they’re better for more serious, higher-level players.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.