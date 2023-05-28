BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

USE THESE HUMIDIFIERS TO CLEAN YOUR HOME’S INDOOR AIR THIS SUMMER

Summer weather can affect the quality of both indoor and outdoor air. Indoor air carries allergens, bacteria and mold, and dry air can harm your health. Cleaning your indoor air can prevent you and your family from getting sick this summer.

Adding a cool mist humidifier can clean your indoor air, relieving allergies, protecting your children and moisturizing your skin. Cool mist humidifiers release moisture into indoor air. Unlike warm mist humidifiers, they don’t add heat to your home, making them great for summertime use.

EASES ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

There is an increase in allergens such as pollen, pet dander and mold in the summer. If you are prone to allergies, you can develop symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and congestion. A cool mist humidifier releases moisture to reduce indoor allergens, helping manage your symptoms.

RELIEVES DRY SKIN

Summer weather may cause dry skin. Indoor air during the summer months can pull moisture from your skin. Cool mist humidifiers combat dry skin by adding moisture to indoor air.

SAFE FOR CHILDREN

Cool mist humidifiers are a safe option for children. When you use warm mist, you risk your children getting burns or scalds. Using cool mist humidifiers keeps your children safe while you enjoy filtered indoor air.

OTHER FEATURES OF COOL MIST HUMIDIFIERS

Compact size: Some cool mist humidifiers are oval-shaped or are a smaller size so they can fit on a nightstand, desk or end table.

Some cool mist humidifiers are oval-shaped or are a smaller size so they can fit on a nightstand, desk or end table. Automatic shutoff: Once the water runs out, some humidifiers automatically shut off to prevent damage to their mechanical features.

Once the water runs out, some humidifiers automatically shut off to prevent damage to their mechanical features. Essential oil diffusion : Some cool mist humidifiers are also essential oil diffusers, letting you enjoy both aromatherapy and clean air.

: Some cool mist humidifiers are also essential oil diffusers, letting you enjoy both aromatherapy and clean air. Rotating nozzle: A 360-degree rotating nozzle ensures that the cool mist is evenly spread across your room.

A 360-degree rotating nozzle ensures that the cool mist is evenly spread across your room. Large water tank: Most cool mist humidifiers hold two or more liters of water that last nine hours or more.

Most cool mist humidifiers hold two or more liters of water that last nine hours or more. Quiet technology: Cool mist humidifiers have a whisper-quiet operation that doesn’t create an unpleasant noise in your home.

BEST COOL MIST HUMIDIFIERS

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

This cool mist humidifier delivers a quiet mist covering large areas of your home. It has an adjustable 360-degree rotating nozzle and an automatic shut-off feature. Its large tank holds 2.2 liters of water. There are multiple mist settings you can select to adjust the humidity level.

Levoit Large Bedroom Humidifier

This Levoit humidifier comes with a three-liter tank providing 25 hours of moisture. It has an easy top-fill design to prevent spills, and you can adjust its 360-degree nozzle to direct the nozzle wherever you need it. The humidifier doubles as an aroma diffuser to provide extra comfort.

Mikikin Cool Mist Humidifier

This ultrasonic humidifier comes with a 360-degree rotating nozzle to moisturize indoor air. It has a 4.5-liter water tank that releases cool mist for up to 30 hours, and you can choose from three humidity levels. You can add essential oils if desired.

Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier for Babies

This oval-shaped humidifier is a great space saver. Its whisper-quiet operation won’t disturb children’s sleep and it shuts off automatically once it runs out of water. You can get up to nine hours of cool mist with a full tank.

Oyrgcik Cool Mist Humidifier

This large three-in-one cool mist humidifier is an essential oil diffuser and night light. It holds three liters of water, allowing 12 to 18 hours of cool mist. A remote control lets you change night light colors or set a two-, four- or eight-hour timer.

Honeywell MistMate Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This compact humidifier can fit on your nightstand or your desk. It includes a large tank opening that makes it easy to clean and refill. It delivers cool mist for 18 hours and shuts off once it runs out of water.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier moisturizes indoor air for up to 25 hours. The mist can cover 250 square feet of your home. It comes with high- and low-speed settings for mist output. You can put 1.5 liters of water in this compact humidifier.

Bontill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom and Large Room

Holding 2.5 liters of water for up to 30 hours of continuous moisture, this humidifier can provide cool mist for small-to-large rooms. It has a 360-degree rotating nozzle you can adjust to a high or low setting.

