Here’s how to transition your beauty look from summer to fall

As the weather turns colder and fall approaches, we’re starting to transition our face gems and all-over highlighter to autumnal makeup looks that play off the changing of the seasons. This includes incorporating runway makeup trends (in a more wearable, everyday version, of course) as well as the latest cosmetic stylings from TikTok. If you’re looking to update the products in your vanity to embrace the 2023 fall makeup trends, here’s how.

Fall 2023 makeup trends from fashion week and TikTok

The makeup trends seen on the runways at Fall/Winter 2023 fashion week will certainly inform what’s popular this autumn. Get ready for statement lips, which can be created with dark lip liners and highly pigmented lipsticks. Shades range from classic reds to unexpected blues and blacks.

1990s-inspired grunge makeup — sometimes referred to as soft goth glam — looks were also seen all over the runway. The style includes smudgy, “slept in” dark eye makeup as well as impactful neutral hues on lips such as dark nudes tones. The look is extra fun to recreate because it’s a bit intentionally messy, taking the pressure off if you’re not too confident in your eye makeup skills.

Graphic eyeliner is having a moment as well, ranging from a classic angular black cat-eye look to eye-catching designs with bold eyeliner colors. Using metallic liquid eyeliner shades is an easy way to add some extra punch to your traditional eyeliner look. If you’re feeling even bolder, try lining your eyes with a pastel — pops of pastel are also going to be very popular.

On TikTok, latte makeup (also known as espresso makeup) is trending. The viral style, which involves a monochromatic makeup look using various shades of brown, is perfect for fall, and we’ll likely see it continue throughout the colder months. To recreate latte makeup, you’ll definitely want to stock up on bronzer, which is a staple of the trend. Brown liquid eyeshadows or eyeshadow sticks can help create a smudgy eye look with minimal effort.

Certain makeup looks never go out of style. This fall, expect to continue to see the always-popular glowing skin look, which involves a dewy base. You can never go wrong with a budge-proof mascara to open your eyes and make them pop — without worrying about unwanted smears.

Darker neutral tones — such as brown, copper, olive and burgundy — are always popular in the fall. You can incorporate these shades into your fall makeup through your lipstick or your eyeshadow looks.

Best products to recreate fall makeup trends

Armani Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow

For an easy eyeshadow look, try this long-lasting liquid shadow, which is easy to apply and blend with your fingers. To copy the viral latte makeup trend, use a neutral, matte shade like 30 on your lid, then apply a darker, matte shade like 36 in the crease.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite lip liner has earned a devoted following for its rich texture and gorgeous colors, which are waterproof and hold up despite eating and drinking. The shade Iconic Nude can help you create that barely there lined look, while Love Trap is a peachy brown with a bit more punch.

Sold by Amazon, Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora

Nudestix Dark Romantics Three-Piece Mini Magnetic Eye Color Kit

This trio of dark, moody hues can help you create the smudgy, grungy eyeshadow look — no existing eyeshadow skills necessary. Apply the intensely pigmented waterproof eyeshadow sticks directly to your lids, and smudge it out with your fingers or an eyeshadow brush.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack and Nudestix

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara

A budge-proof lengthening and volumizing mascara is a staple of nearly any beauty look — and we highly recommend this new product to create the effect. It sculpts lashes from root to tip to create fullness and definition, and it won’t flake, clump or smudge in the process.

Sold by Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Nyx Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner

This budget-friendly lip liner has a velvety soft texture that adds nicely pigmented color and definition. For a medium nude with pink undertones that’s perfect for that ‘90s grunge look, try the shade Free Spirit. Downtown Beauty, which is a darker nude brown, also works well.

Sold by Amazon, Nyx and Ulta Beauty

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer

To create that latte beauty look, you’ll want to add a bronzy glow to your complexion. That’s where this lightweight serum-like bronzer (available in light, medium and deep hues) comes in. Mix a few drops of the SPF 15 formula into your moisturizer or primer for natural, glowing warmth — or just dab it on the high points of your face.

Sold by Nordstrom and Armani Beauty

Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette

With 12 matte-finish neutral hues, this eyeshadow palette is filled with fall tones from ivory to black. The pans are arranged in rows to help guide you in creating three easy looks — or mix and match as you please.

Sold by Amazon, Dermstore and Sephora

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick

If you want to try a bold lip color, the wallet-friendly price tag on Maybelline’s matte lipstick makes it great for experimenting. There are 30 shades to choose from including a deep purple called Blackest Berry or a dark blue dubbed Sapphire Siren.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

The extra-fine point on this waterproof liquid eyeliner pen makes it ideal for precision. Try Intense Black for a classic cat-eye, or use the new metallic shades such as Shimmering Quartz and Tourmaline to create an eye-catching graphic liner style.

Sold by Amazon and Stila Cosmetics

