Any "Paw Patrol" game that includes Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Skye and the other pups is sure to be fun to play for kids from 3 to 8.

Which ‘Paw Patrol’ games are best?

Kids from ages 3 to 8 love “Paw Patrol.” The popular Nickelodeon TV show tells tales of a pack of pups that follow a boy named Ryder to help the people of Adventure Bay get out of trouble. Each of the pups has a specific area of expertise they call upon to complete their missions. Each pup has special tools, a high tech backpack and a customized Pupmobile they ride on to their rescue missions.

When he gets a call for help, Ryder selects a team of pups that have the skills called for in this latest situation. If you are looking for a game where kids can save Adventure City and rescue lonely pups from obedience school, take a look at the Paw Patrol: Adventure City Lookout Tower Board Game.

What to know before you buy a ‘Paw Patrol’ game

“Paw Patrol” makes many different categories of products that feature the lovable pups. Choose from action figures, games, crafts, electronics, vehicles, plush toys and playsets. Paw Patrol toys are one of the favorite categories, as are “Paw Patrol” games.

Ryder

Ryder is a 10-year-old boy who is the leader of Paw Patrol. When emergencies arise in Adventure Bay, he leads the pups on another adventure to help citizens get out of trouble. Ryder trained all of the pups to do specific jobs and invented gadgets and vehicles for them to use.

Marshall

Marshall is a Dalmatian puppy who is both a firefighter and a medic. He puts out fires and uses his long ladder to rescue animals. Marshall drives a red fire truck, wears a fire helmet and has an x-ray screen he uses to check for broken bones.

Chase

Chase is a German Shepherd puppy who does triple duty as a police dog, traffic cop and spy. He wears a blue uniform and a police hat with a black bill and a badge. Chase drives a police car with flashing lights and siren.

Skye

Skye is a Cockapoo who wears pink clothes and flies a gray and pink rescue helicopter. She has wings in her Pup Pack.

Everest

Everest is a Siberian Husky with pale lavender fur. She is the Paw Patrol’s mountain rescue pup. Everest clears snow from the roads and climbs mountains with her grappling hook. Her vehicle is a treaded Sno Cat.

Rocky

Rocky is a mixed breed pup who is a recycler. He picks up things he finds and uses them for other purposes. Rocky has a pup pack full of tools of all types and can fix anything. He is gray, with white paws and a white tip on his tail. Rocky drives a garbage truck that converts into a tugboat.

Wild Cat

Wild Cat is the Paw Patrol’s first feline member. He is a famous stunt cyclist whose motorcycle has claws for wheels. Wild Cat is brown and white and is fearless.

What to look for in a quality ‘Paw Patrol’ game

When you join the Paw Patrol, you take their official pledge: “In dark of night and light of day, we the Paw Patrol will serve Adventure Bay. From runaway trains to stranded vehicles, we’ll rush to the rescue with wagging tails. If danger is near, just give a yelp! The Paw Patrol is here to help!”

Age range

“Paw Patrol” makes games for kids from 3 to 8. Choose the game that is made for your child’s age range and maturity level. Choose a too-simple game and your child will get bored quickly. Choose one that is too hard and your child will not have any fun.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Paw Patrol’ game

There are many “Paw Patrol” games available from between $10 and $20. Larger and more sophisticated games and playsets start at around $40 and go to more than $100.

‘Paw Patrol’ game FAQ

Are all ‘Paw Patrol’ games versions of familiar games?

A. Yes, most are, including jigsaw puzzles, racing sets, stacking games, hammer games and board games.

Are any of the ‘Paw Patrol’ pups collectibles?

A. Some people collect “Paw Patrol” action figures and poseables, but most just play the games.

What are the best ‘Paw Patrol’ games to buy?

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ game

Paw Patrol: Adventure City Lookout Tower Board Game

What you need to know: Kids 4 and up save Adventure City by finding the tokens they need for their mission to rescue lonely pups from obedience school.

What you’ll love: The rules of this “Paw Patrol” game are simple, and no reading is required to play the game. It includes 1 game board, 1 lookout tower, 1 control center console, 6 character movers with stands, 50 action tokens, 6 mission cards, 2 clips and 1 die for rolling.

What you should consider: This game can be played by two to six players and usually takes only 20 minutes or less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ game for the money

Paw Patrol All Paws on Deck Foam Floor Puzzle

What you need to know: All the Paw “Patrol” Pups are here in this large foam floor puzzle made for kids from 3 to 8 years old.

What you’ll love: This 13 by 24 inch “Paw Patrol” game is made of large, soft pieces that are easy for kids to handle and fit together. The fun and challenge are great for smaller kids and even rough handling won’t damage the pieces.

What you should consider: On rare occasions there have been reports of missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spin Master Hedbanz Junior Paw Patrol Picture Guessing Game

What you need to know: Kids aged 5 and up enjoy playing this “Paw Patrol” animal-guessing game of “What am I?” with their families and friends.

What you’ll love: Kids play a hybrid version of the classic 20 Questions and Indian poker games by asking such questions as “Do I have feathers?” and “Can I fly?” Kids develop their social skills along with their ability to use deductive reasoning in this mashup of Blind Man’s Bluff. This “Paw Patrol” game includes 24 animal cards, 32 clue cards, 4 clue card maps, 4 headbands and an animal card map.

What you should consider: Some of the smaller pieces are potential choking hazards, so be careful around little kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

