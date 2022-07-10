Do your kids love LEGOs? If they do, it’s a smart idea to invest in a LEGO table so they can have their very own station for all their building projects.

LEGO tables consist of a plain kids’ table with a baseplate tabletop. LEGO tables offer far more workable space than a regular baseplate, which gives kids plenty of room to set up entire cities, kingdoms, or command centers.

Find the right LEGO table for your kids with help from this buying guide. At the end, we’re sharing our favorite designs for your consideration. UTEX 2-in-1 Construction Play Table tops our shortlist for its convenient under-table storage.

What to know before you buy a LEGO table

Tabletop size

Tabletop size varies among LEGO tables, with smaller ones measuring around 15 x 24 inches, and larger ones peaking at 36 x 50 inches.

In terms of choosing a suitable size, consider how large your kids’ build projects are.

If they prefer small-scale projects, like some LEGO village or vehicle sets, smaller LEGO tables are ideal. However, if they enjoy sprawling projects, like those seen in LEGO Star Wars or LEGO Architecture kits, they’ll be better served by a larger table.

Height

One of the most important considerations for LEGO tables is height. Kids that prefer sitting while they build may enjoy low-sitting tables, whereas other kids might prefer sitting in a chair.

If you’re learning toward a traditional table and seating design, keep in mind that there are kids’ and adult LEGO tables on the market. For adults who partake in LEGO projects alongside their kids, the latter might be a more practical option depending on the kids’ ages or heights.

Table vs. set

In addition to comparing LEGO tables, take time to consider LEGO table sets. In some cases, it’s more cost-effective to invest in these.

Sets typically include the LEGO table with at least a pair of matching chairs. Some consumers feel it’s a smarter investment than just a table, mostly because it takes the guesswork out of finding chairs at the right height.

What to look for in a quality LEGO table

Construction

Most LEGO tables are made from wood, wood composite, or high-density plastic.

Wood tables are considered the best option if you’d like to invest in quality and durability. Many of these designs are available in multiple finishes or colors to blend in with other furniture.

Wood composite tables are more affordable than wood tables. They often appear and feel just like wood, though they’re nowhere as durable. Some lower-quality composite tables are prone to chipping or peeling as well.

Plastic tables are the most affordable option. They’re lightweight and are easy to keep clean since they can be wiped or vacuumed. and lightweight. However, plastic LEGO tables lack the curb appeal of wood and wood composite tables.

Storage

If your kids have an impressive LEGO collection, it’s worth considering a LEGO table with storage.

A few designs feature below-deck storage in the form of drawers or pockets. Others have wells in the middle or down the sides of the table. There are also LEGO tables with removable tabletops that reveal large storage areas.

Convertible tabletop

A growing category of LEGO tables are those with convertible tabletops.

As multipurpose furniture, they’re considered versatile and cost-effective, especially for small or mixed-use spaces.These designs feature removable or flippable baseplates with a plain tabletop on the other side. The flat side is often used for coloring, arts and crafts, or even remote learning.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO table

Affordable plastic LEGO tables cost $60 and below. Tables made with wood or wood composite run between $50 and $150, whereas the best-quality LEGO tables with the most play space run as high as $250 to $400.

LEGO table FAQ

How difficult is it to assemble a LEGO table?

A. For the most part, LEGO tables have simple construction, and it won’t take too long to put them together. However, some LEGO tables can prove challenging to assemble if they have ill-fitting components or confusing instructions.

How do I clean a LEGO table?

A. Wood and wood composite LEGO tables should be cleaned with wood- and finish-safe cleaning products, namely those that are non-toxic and kid-safe. As for the baseplate, you can clean it with a diluted mixture of white vinegar and warm water.

What’s the best LEGO table to buy?

Top LEGO table

UTEX 2-in-1 Construction Play Table

What you need to know: As one of the more durable designs, this LEGO table earns praise from parents and kids alike.

What you’ll love: Equipped with two below-deck storage compartments. Baseplate is compatible with Duplo and LEGO bricks. Tabletop flips over to a flat surface to enjoy other activities.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the storage area could have been made better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO table for the money

Humble Crew Building Blocks Activity Table

What you need to know: This bright, welcoming design has a round design that accommodates four little builders.

What you’ll love: Comes with two matching chairs. Two-in-one design includes a regular table cover for non-building activities. Despite its plastic construction, it’s rather durable.

What you should consider: Center compartment for bricks is pretty shallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Gray 2-in1 Square Play Table

What you need to know: Geared toward preschoolers, this low-sitting table has rounded edges and other safety features.

What you’ll love: Assembly is straightforward with step-by-step directions. Comes with a set of third-party bricks. Sprawling play area is accommodating to side-by-side play for several kids.

What you should consider: Younger kids might have difficulty reaching the middle of the table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

