Which ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pops are best?

“Winnie the Pooh” isn’t just for children, but for the children at heart. The story about the adventures of a yellow bear and his friends in Hundred Acre Wood continues to resonate with audiences decades after its initial release. Now fans can enjoy seeing Pooh and his friends in full 3D glory through Funko Pop.

In our research the best “Winnie the Pooh” Funko Pop that you can buy is the Funko Pop Disney: Winnie the Pooh Seated Toy Figure. This figure depicts Pooh sitting down and enjoying his jar of honey.

What to know before you buy a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop

About ‘Winnie the Pooh’

Winnie the Pooh has become an iconic character in many childhood memories. The yellow talking bear with a red shirt and a love for honey has captivated audiences worldwide because of his innocent and carefree nature, as well as his selflessness and love for his friends. Winnie the Pooh lives with his friends, Eeyore, Piglet, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl in a forest called The Hundred Acre Wood. “Winnie-the-Pooh” was written by A.A. Milne, drawn by E.H. Shepard, and the rights are now owned by The Walt Disney company.

About Funko

Funko, Inc. is an American toy manufacturer based in Everett, Wash. They are best known for producing vinyl figurines and bobbleheads but have also produced a range of gear from headphones to keychains. Most recently the company has ventured into the world of video games and film. But Funko is perhaps most well known for its Pop line of figurines, which are based on a number of characters from countless industries, brands, films and other intellectual properties.

The Funko Pop Line of figures

If you’ve ever been in a toy store or a toy aisle, you’ve likely seen a Funko Pop figure or two before. They are cute, small, bobblehead-shaped toys inspired by characters from Marvel to the MLB. Because of Funko’s countless brand partnerships and the creativity of the models, the Funko Pop line of figures has become a staple collector’s item.

What to look for in a quality ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop

‘Winnie the Pooh’ designs

Although Pooh Bear and his friends may look vastly different since their initial introduction, their designs have mostly remained consistent since the release of Disney’s animations. Some character design elements have become a staple of the character, such as Pooh’s red shirt and Eeyore’s tail. The characters also have become synonymous with certain emotions or feelings: Piglet will always look shy, Tigger will always look energetic, and Eeyore will always look gloomy.

The Funko Pop design

Despite thousands of designs, the Funko Pop silhouette remains the same. They resemble bobbleheads, only without the ability to move their heads. They typically feature oversized heads, circular eyes and miniature bodies, while coming packaged in a box with Funko branding and a transparent pane to view the figure.

Original branding and packaging

Funko boxes are crucial for maintaining authenticity and the figure’s integrity. We don’t recommend ever buying a figure without the original box. If it does come in a box, always make sure to locate the Funko and Pop logos. This will help you avoid purchasing any counterfeit figures. If you plan on ordering your figure online, the box will not be a guarantee against any shipping damage, but it will be better than not having one in the first place.

Seasonal variants

You may notice that there are a couple of figures with additional holiday accessories and items. These include Pooh with a sack of presents, Piglet with a Santa hat, or Eeyore with a letter to Santa. These are part of the Vinyl Disney Holiday line, and may be great stocking stuffers.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop

“Winnie the Pooh” Funko Pop figures start at around $10, the usual retail price for a figurine. They can go up to $30 for more limited figures or for exclusive bundles.

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop FAQ

Are any of the accessories or pieces removable?

A. No. Whether your character is carrying a lightsaber or a jar of honey, the accessories on the figure are part of the actual mold, making them impossible to remove.

How tall is a Funko Pop figure?

A. Funko Pop figures are roughly 4 inches tall, although it generally depends on the design of the figure. Between the figures, Piglet may be smaller than Pooh, just like the books and animations.

What are the best ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pops to buy?

Top ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop

Funko POP Disney: Winnie the Pooh Seated Toy Figure

What you need to know: Looking for a simple figure that highlights Pooh Bear’s love for honey? This is the one to buy.

What you’ll love: Pooh is rendered in Funko Pop form in a cute and fitting way, and the jar of honey is just the cherry on top.

What you should consider: The figure is almost double the usual retail price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pocket Pop Winnie The Pooh & Eeyore 2 Pack Exclusive

What you need to know: If you’re looking for the most value, this exclusive two-pack featuring Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore is worth purchasing.

What you’ll love: A rare and exclusive box that has both figures may grow in value over the years.

What you should consider: These are actually keychains and not the traditional Funko Pop figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko 43330 POP Vinyl Disney: Holiday-Piglet Collectible Figure

What you need to know: Grab a Funko Pop version of Piglet, seen here with a warm scarf and Santa hat while holding up a Christmas present.

What you’ll love: A great seasonal gift for Funko Pop collectors or just fans of “Winnie the Pooh.”

What you should consider: Customers report that the legs are very fragile and may even break off in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

