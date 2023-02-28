WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A little more than a year after the launch of FROMSOFTWARE’s global hit Elden Ring, the developer has announced an expansion is in the works.

Elden Ring was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and reportedly has sold 20 million copies worldwide.

Many fans hailed the game as the culmination of FROMSOFTWARE’s work in the action role-playing game genre. The game received numerous awards including Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards.

Fans have been anticipating downloadable content (DLC) for the game since its launch in 2022, largely based on the developer’s trend of releasing DLC for its past action role-playing games.

On Feb. 28, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., FROMSOFTWARE published a tweet including the following quote: “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

The tweet also included an illustration of an unfamiliar landscape, with what appears to be the ghostly outlines of tombstones. A distant Erdtree appears twisting on the horizon, and a “spirit steed” can be seen in the foreground carrying a girl in a white dress with long blonde hair.

Fans quickly speculated that the figure seen is Miquella, a character of some significance from the game’s lore.

No release date has been announced at this time.