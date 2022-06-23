Chewy’s Blue Box Event isn’t just for pets. The online store has products that humans (who love animals) will love too.

Chewy’s annual Blue Box sales event starts today

Chewy is the online pet store that strives to offer the best pet products along with the best service. When you order something from this one-stop-shop, it arrives in a branded blue box that proudly proclaims “chewy.com where pet lovers shop.”

Every year, the company has one massive sales event with discounts available in every department. Some deals are as deep as 50% off. Chewy’s Blue Box Event takes place over multiple days and has so many opportunities for savings that you can truly benefit from a guide that helps you get the most out of this money-saving extravaganza.

A brief history of Chewy

Chewy was founded 11 years ago in June 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day. Reportedly, Cohen was considering launching an online jewelry business when he realized that shopping for pet supplies could be inconvenient even though he enjoyed the personal attention and service he received at his local pet store. At that moment, he decided there was a need for an online pet store that offered the same level of service he received at his neighborhood pet shop. He created a company called Mr. Chewy in Dania Beach, Florida, intending to be “the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners), everywhere.”

Just six short years later, Chewy was acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion. And two years after that, the company raised $1 billion when it went public.

Besides offering items from over 2,000 popular brands, the company has experts available all day and night to answer customers’ questions. And, for peace of mind, Chewy has a 100% unconditional satisfaction guaranteed policy on every order. The company isn’t focused on getting customers to make a one-time purchase. Instead, the goal is to turn them into lifelong clients through exceptional service.

What is the Blue Box Event?

The Blue Box Event is a site-wide sales event that encompasses every aspect of Chewy. While not every item is on sale, you can find many deals across all categories, including dog deals, cat deals, bird deals, small pet deals, fish deals, horse deals, farm animal deals and reptile deals. And it’s not just toys and accessories, such as pet strollers. You can get discounts on pet food, pet trackers, gift cards, pharmacy services and more.

The sales have already begun. And they are slated to run for a total of four days. To stay up on the latest news, consider bookmarking this page to revisit as more deals are added throughout the event.

Ways to save

During the Blue Box Event, there are more ways to save than just getting a deep discount. For instance, if you purchase $75 worth of select products, Chewy will give you a free $25 e-gift card.

Another way to get free money is to spend just $49 on select pharmacy items to get a free $30 e-gift card. This deal is only available on your first pharmacy order.

If you have products you will be reordering, signing up for Chewy’s autoship program will save you 40% on your first order (up to $20 off) and 5% on all future orders. If you decide that autoship is not right for you, you can cancel your subscription anytime.

How much is shipping?

Unlike Prime Day, you do not need to be a member to get great shipping deals from Chewy. In fact, as long as you spend over $49 on a single order, you get free one to three-day shipping.

Top deals of Chewy’s Blue Box Event

Embark Breed Identification and Health Condition Identification DNA Test for Dogs

This comprehensive DNA test for your dog uses a genotyping platform created with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Besides screening more than 350 dog breeds, it tests for over 210 genetic health risks.

Sold by Chewy

Advantage II Flea Spot Treatment for Cats

This veterinarian-recommended flea spot treatment begins working within 12 hours and can kill fleas at all life stages. It can break the life cycle to help prevent re-infestation. The waterproof formula lasts for up to four weeks, even after bathing.

Sold by Chewy

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat and Dog Bed

Star Wars fans will love this item. The cave-style bed gives your dog or cat the perfect hideaway for napping. It features soft padding on all sides and a removable cushion. The cushion is machine washable, while the bed can be spot cleaned for convenience.

Sold by Chewy

SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats

These treats are made with real ingredients, such as chicken and vegetables. They are 100% rawhide free, highly digestible and long-lasting. The chews are enriched with vitamins and minerals to provide greater health benefits for your dog.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Fetch Squeaking Colorful Tennis Ball Dog Toy

What dog doesn’t love to play fetch? These three colorful balls have a built-in squeaker that excites your pup for playtime. Playing fetch reduces boredom, which may make your dog better behaved while providing essential exercise.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco 2-in-1 Laser and LED Light Cat Toy

Cats love lasers. It lets them flaunt their pouncing skills and provides exercise and mental stimulation. This model has three modes: pulse, strobe and steady on. Purchase includes three replacement batteries so you can play for a long, long time.

Sold by Chewy

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites Lamb and Salmon Recipe Grain-Free Dog Treats

These soft treats are specially formulated for dogs under one year old. They are made with all-natural ingredients and no meat by-products, wheat, corn or dairy. They are also free from artificial flavors and colors and provide a natural source of Omega 3 and DHA.

Sold by Chewy

Nulo Freestyle Perfect Purees Lickable Cat Treats

These treats can add an enticing splash of beef and sardine to a meal or be used as a standalone treat. They are made from a grain-free recipe with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The treats are also high in moisture and low in calories to help keep your cat hydrated and healthy.

Sold by Chewy

Nulo Freestyle Senior Dry Cat Food (Alaska Pollock, Duck and Sweet Potato Recipe)

When your cat reaches its senior years, you need to take extra care to feed it the right food. This specially formulated recipe is made without carb-heavy white potatoes or tapioca. It includes a patented probiotic to support digestive health and is fortified with antioxidants and Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

Sold by Chewy

Hill’s Science Diet Dog Food

Almost universally praised by veterinarians as the healthiest dog food on the market, Hill’s is formulated for easy digestibility and complete nutrition. This variety is made primarily from real chicken and high-fiber barley.

Sold by Chewy

K9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment

Spot treatments are the most consistent way to keep your furry friend safe from biting, blood-sucking insects. This strength is meant for dogs between 20 and 55 pounds and comes at a significant discount during the Big Blue Box sale.

Sold by Chewy

Hill’s Prescription diet Multicare Cat Food

Cats are highly susceptible to kidney damage due to excess sodium over time, which is why this specially designed low-salt recipe is great for your pet’s long-term health. Built around a mix of ocean fish, nearly any feline should love the flavor.

Sold by Chewy

Arm & Hammer Cloud Control Cat Litter

This is widely hailed as the most effective litter at reducing odors and making cleanup easy, but it’s also usually a lot more expensive than the competition. Thanks to Chewy’s current sale, that’s not the case, so it’s the perfect time to stock up.

Sold by Chewy

Kaytee Clean & Cozy Small Animal Bedding

Simple bedding such as wood shavings can be cheap and effective, but doesn’t provide the comfort and odor control that more specialized types offer. Kaytee’s does a great job of masking unpleasant smells for up to 14 days at a time.

Sold by Chewy

Bones & Chews Pig Ears

Pig ears are one of the most well-known and beloved chew treats, and nearly every dog loves them. This reasonably priced 20-pack should keep you set for a month or more.

Sold by Chewy

Bones & Chews Elk Antler

If your dog really loves to chew, give it one of these and it will be occupied for days. They don’t offer the most flavor, but they’re ideal for the strongest pups and might just save your furniture legs.

Sold by Chewy

Goody Box Kitten Toys & Treats

This box includes five toys and treats for your furry friend. It makes an excellent gift for cat owners. Most people said their new kitten loved the toys they received.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Faux Orthopedic Corner Dog Bed

This comfortable dog bed features durable materials that are easy to clean. It’s ideal for large dogs, although pet owners with 70-pound dogs said it was too small. The mattress is thick and soft.

Sold by Chewy

TropiClean Lime & Coconut Deshedding Dog Shampoo

This all-natural shampoo leaves your dog smelling fresh and clean. The scent isn’t overpowering, and most people said it helped their pet with shedding and itching.

Sold by Chewy

Goody Box x KONG Classic Dog Toys & Treats

With this KONG-themed Goody Box, you’ll receive five must-have toys and treats to spoil your furry friend, including two toys and three full-size treats. Plus, all treats are grain-free and contain no corn, wheat or soy.

Sold by Chewy

MidWest Wire Dog Exercise Pen with Step-Thru Door

With this wire dog pen, you can ensure your pet stays safe and receives exercise whether you’re inside or outdoors. There are no tools needed, and it can be set up in a circle or a square.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Faux Fur Crown Pillow Cat & Dog Bed

This crown-shaped pet bed is the perfect slumber spot for your furry king or queen. The soft cloud Sherpa is cozy, and the bed is machine washable for easy maintenance.

Sold by Chewy

Hiddin Clear View Double Elevated Dog Bowl

Not only is this clear, acrylic stand easy to keep clean, but it also looks stylish and matches any decor. With an elevated stand, you can ensure your pet is eating in a comfortable and ergonomically correct position.

Sold by Chewy

Mobile Dog Gear Rolling Week Away Dog Bag

Whether you’re traveling near or far, this travel bag makes it convenient to take all your pet’s toys, food and treats with you. It includes two lined food carriers and collapsible silicone bowls, a placemat and a food scoop.

Sold by Chewy

PetSafe Smart Feed 2.0 Wifi-Enabled Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder

Control your pet’s meals from anywhere using your smartphone with this WiFi-enabled feeder. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Echo, so you can ensure your pet stays full using only voice commands.

Sold by Chewy

Absorbine Magic Cushion Hoof Packing

This thick putty is easy to apply to horse’s hooves and popular with casual and professional stables. It wicks away heat and reduces inflammation in the sole and frog due to long and hot days.

Sold by Chewy

A&E Cage Company 6-Tier Cage

Thanks to several levels connected by ramps, it offers rodents quite a bit of room without taking up a ton of floor space. It has a durable, powder-coated finish and a removable droppings tray that’s easy to clean.

Sold by Chewy

API Stress Coat Water Conditioner

API makes great water conditioners that can quickly render regular tap water safe for use in aquariums. This one goes one step further using aloe vera extract that helps rejuvenate many fish’s protective slime coat.

Sold by Chewy

Tetra GreenFree 36-Watt UV Pond Clarifier

Algae blooms are dangerous for fish and steal oxygen and nutrients from beneficial plants. This 36-watt UV clarifier can rid many ponds of invasive algae in just eight days, while ensuring they stay clean in the long run.

Sold by Chewy

Tetra Pond Block Algae Control

When used according to directions, this algae-killing treatment is safe in almost any plant-free ornamental pond. It works wonders in conjunction with Tetra’s UV clarifiers.

Sold by Chewy

Goody Box Disney Mickey & Money Mouse Box

This Disney-themed gift box for dogs contains items handpicked by experts who know how to please even the fussiest pup. It contains three Mickey and Minnie-inspired toys, a full-size bag of dental treats and fun patterned bandana for your dog to wear.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Soft-Sided Dog, Cat & Small Pet Exercise Playpen

Keep your small dog, cat or other pet protected with this sturdy portable playpen. It folds flat for easy storage and comes with a carrying bag. The two doors and zippered top provide plenty of airflow for your pet, too.

Sold by Chewy

JustFoodForDogs Sampler Variety Box

If you’ve been wanting to transition your dog to a fresh food diet, this sampler pack is the perfect way to go. The ready-to-serve recipes were developed by veterinarians and contain human-grade ingredients. Flavors include Chicken and Wild Rice and Fish & Sweet Potato.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Airtight Food Storage Container

Buy your pet’s food in bulk without worrying about it getting stale with this airtight food container. It’s made of premium BPA-free plastic and has a wide top to make it easy to scoop out the food.

Sold by Chewy

PATPET Steel Grit Dog & Cat Nail Grinder

If your dog or cat isn’t a fan of nail clippers, this rechargeable nail grinder is the ideal solution. It doesn’t make much noise or vibrate excessively, so it isn’t likely to scare your pet. The battery also runs for two hours on a single charge.

Sold by Chewy

Marvel Spider-Man Plush with Rope Dog Toy

Dogs who enjoy having a tug-of-war will love this Spider-May toy. The arms and legs are made of durable rope your pup can pull on, while the body features soft plush material that’s perfect for cuddling with at nap time.

Sold by Chewy

Penn-Plax Aquasphere 360° Fish Aquarium

With a unique rounded design, this aquarium provides a perfect home for your fish and adds an attractive element to your decor. It includes a filtration system compatible with both freshwater and saltwater wish, as well as touch-control LED lights that can switch between three colors.

Sold by Chewy

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Senior Deboned Turkey Recipe Dry Dog Food

This nutrient-rich food is specially formulated for older dogs who need some extra support. It contains antioxidants and probiotics for overall health and omega three fatty acids to improve the coat. It’s even fortified with glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health.

Sold by Chewy

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Silicone Dog & Cat Treat Lick Mat

Star Wars fans will get a kick out of this Grogu-shaped lick mat, while your pet will enjoy eating their favorite treats on it. It has a non-skid back to keep it in place and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Chewy

Four Paws Walk-About Quick-Fit Dog Muzzle

For dogs who have an issue with biting, chewing or barking, this durable, comfortable muzzle can be an excellent training tool. It’s fully adjustable and allows your pet to pant and drink while wearing it. It’s machine-washable, too.

Sold by Chewy

Wisdom Panel Essential Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs

Curious dog owners can discover what kind of breeds make up the genetics of their lovable companion. The swab test is easy to administer and reveals helpful information, such as physical traits your dog is likely to have as an adult and what their ideal weight range should be.

Sold by Chewy

Zoo Med Repti Rock Reptile Rock

This is a durable food and water dish that can complement your reptile’s rugged appearance, thanks to its nature-inspired look. It is easy to clean, comes in various sizes and is suitable for all kinds of environments, including humid ones.

Sold by Chewy

Oxbow Simple Rewards Freeze-Dried Strawberry Small Animal Treats

Reward good behavior with these delicious treats made from 100% freeze-dried strawberries. They don’t contain artificial ingredients and are safe for all kinds of pets, including gerbils, guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas.

Sold by Chewy

Aqueon Shrimp Pellets Fish Food

It might seem counterintuitive, but your fish will naturally flock to these shrimp pellets. They are suitable for a variety of fish, won’t cloud your tank’s water and promote a healthy immune system. Plus, your fish will create less waste, meaning less time spent cleaning your tank.

Sold by Chewy

Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier

This carrier bag is large but also lightweight. The mesh material allows your pet to breathe comfortably, and the flexible spring wire framing makes it easier to squeeze it beneath seats. It has safety locking zippers, a seat belt strap and a padded shoulder strap.

Sold by Chewy

More deals from Chewy’s Blue Box Event

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.