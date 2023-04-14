EDITOR’S NOTE: The following piece is offered by the author as a review and personal opinion.

*SPOILER ALERT* The highly-anticipated Creed III might have had people wondering how Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed) was going to balance his role as an actor and director in the star’s directorial debut.

The film takes a deeper dive into Adonis’ role as a husband, father, and retired boxer as he tries to juggle it all. It begins with the backstory of a young Adonis who lived in a group home where he befriended an aspiring boxer, Damian Anderson, played by Johnathan Majors.

While it may be important that viewers watch the first two films of the franchise to completely digest Creed III, there were pieces of the film that felt like it could also be a stand-alone.

There were silent moments in the film that showcased the often-forgotten deaf community and talent of a new-comer, Mila Davis Kent, who plays Amara. Through American Sign Language, actors in the film were able to tap into a different side of acting that most viewers may have not been exposed to prior to watching the film.

Vulnerability, childhood trauma, and emotional intelligence were some of the recurring themes tackled in the film.

One big change excluded Sylvester Stalone from the film. This is the first time Stalone, who plays Rocky, is left out of the movie in the history of the series. Other elements of the film, like Jordan’s directing style, made up for it. Jordan’s directing style can be compared to that of Anime, something he has openly expressed he got his inspiration from.

Johnathan Major’s performance as the antagonist was outstanding. The way he was able to convey emotion as Damian starting as the underdog and later becoming villain, made the viewer oftentimes wonder if they wanted him to win or lose. However, the movie felt like the plot and climax were missing the meat and potatoes. Viewers may have expected more of a battle outside of the ring between Creed and Anderson that led to an even more intense interaction during the fight.

While Creed IV has not yet been announced, the ending of the movie may have easily set up the next film leaving viewers wondering if Amara will be the next to step into the ring.