The soup bowl you select is based on the temperature and texture of the soup you plan to serve.

Which soup bowls are best?

Few things are better on a blustery winter day than a big bowl of steaming hot soup. Even the delicious chilled soups of summer taste better when served in the perfect bowl. Deep and narrow, shallow and wide, handles or not, there are many decisions to make when looking for a new vessel for soup. So, grab your soup spoons and look at the six best soup bowls.

Soup bowls with handles or without

Some people prefer to cradle a warm bowl of soup in the palm of their hands, making a handle unnecessary. If this doesn’t sound like you and you prefer something more substantial to grip, choose soup bowls with generous handles. These may have a hook-shaped handle on both sides of the rim or one handle that extends from the bowl.

Soup bowl material

The best material for your soup bowl is determined by the eaters in your house.

For households with young children, plastic is the best option. Make sure it is clearly labeled food-safe, which means it’s free from bisphenol A and other harmful chemicals. Porcelain or ceramic: Porcelain or ceramic is a classic, available in everything from simple white pieces to rainbow colors. These are typically fairly sturdy, but make sure they are thick enough so that it does not burn your hands when you hold the bowl.

Soup bowl style

You may picture a traditional soup bowl as a deep vessel to hold a rich stew, but other bowl styles are available, too. There are seven traditional styles of soup bowls.

Soup plate: This is a wide, shallow bowl with a slightly sloped rim. This is only used in formal dining.

It has a saucer shape and is for informal dinners. Soup/cereal bowl: This bowl may not have a rim, and it is narrow and deeper than the soup and coupe bowls.

Covered soup bowls are narrower and deeper. Lug soup bowl: These feature solid handles extending horizontally from the rim of the bowl.

Cream soup bowls have open-loop handles. They are designed to serve the first course of pureed soup. Bouillon cup: This bowl comes with its own saucer and is for clear broth without a spoon.

Which is the best soup bowl?

Dowan Ceramic Soup Bowls

These generous 22-ounce soup bowls are also available in a 39-ounce size for when you need a very hearty meal. They stack for storage and are safe in the microwave, dishwasher, freezer and oven. They are also made from lightweight porcelain that is very sturdy.

Cutiset Multicolor Ceramic Soup Bowls With Handles

This set of four bowls comes in bright primary colors or muted glazed pastels. They hold 20 ounces of your favorite soup, chili or stew. The heavy stoneware is guaranteed to be lead-free and safe for food. The handles feel substantial and easy to hold.

Kyraton Soup And Cereal Bowls

This set of four bowls holds 26 ounces each and is made from indestructible, food-grade plastic. These are perfect for households with children. They are safe in the dishwasher and the microwave, and they come in three fun colors or a set of four assorted colors.

Avla French Onion Soup Bowls

Traditionally designed with a slight neck leading to a flared opening, these porcelain french onion soup bowls hold 20 ounces of steaming hot broth topped with a sliced baguette and melted cheese. The set of four has a sturdy handle and is painted in fun colors with polka dots. They stack for easy storage.

Lauchuh Soup Bowl Set With Handles

These matte black stackable bowls can nest in a stainless steel carrier for easy access and storage. The word “soup” is printed in block letters on each bowl. The premium porcelain is oven-safe to 450 degrees, holds 27 ounces per bowl and features two generous handles.

Dowan Shallow Soup Bowls

This more sophisticated, shallow soup bowl is best for smooth soups and bisques. The wide rim is slightly angled toward the bowl to prevent soup from spilling as you carry it to the table. Each bowl in this set of four holds 20 ounces, and they are available in green, too.

