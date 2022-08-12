Eve Lom has a wide selection of carefully formulated, high-performance skin care solutions to nourish and hydrate the skin for long-lasting radiance.

Choosing the best Eve Lom skin care solution

Established in 1985, Eve Lom is an established brand that emphasizes performance and natural solutions to boost skin hydration and health. It blends the British spa experience and tradition with nature and scientific research for an innovative approach to skin care. On Dermstore, there is an assortment of Eve Lom products like moisturizers and face masks specially formulated to rejuvenate and renew skin.

Type

Eve Lom first launched with its iconic cleanser, used by celebrities and beauty gurus. Since then, the brand has branched out into the following options, which can be found on Dermstore:

Facial cleansers: These can clear the skin of any impurities, as well as remove excess oil, waterproof makeup and dirt. They can also exfoliate and tone the skin, leaving it smooth, soft and with a healthy glow.

Moisturizers: Designed for overnight and daytime use, Eve Lom's moisturizers use high-grade ingredients to bring back your skin's natural glow. They also leave the skin feeling rejuvenated and hydrated.

Face masks: The face masks give you a spa-like experience that strengthens the skin's natural barrier and promotes an even complexion. They can even help with overstressed or dull skin.

Peels: Exfoliating peel pads leave the skin refreshed, clean and healthy.

Serums: Made for the sensitive skin of the face, particularly around the eyes and mouth, Eve Lom's serums can revitalize the skin and leave it looking youthful.

Other skin care treatments: On Dermstore, there are also special treatments for the eyes, lips and neck.

Form factor

Similar to other skin care companies, Eve Lom utilizes a myriad of formats for its solutions and treatments. These include:

Balms and creams — lotions and other moisturizers for the lips, face and eyes.

Ampoules — small glass capsules with liquid in them.

Clays — thicker treatments to tone the skin.

Fluids — this includes oil- and water-based balms, serums and other moisturizers.

Foams and gels — foaming skin care solutions and gel for the face.

Mists — gentle spray-on moisturizers.

Pads and wipes — hydrating, toning pads and wipes for the face.

Cloths — Muslin cloths to clean the face and remove makeup.

Skin type

Eve Lom has options for all different skin types on Dermstore, including:

Normal

Oily

Combination

Dry

Mature

Sensitive

Many of the brand’s moisturizers, toners and other skin care formats are suitable for one or more skin types. For best results, choose one that specifically indicates your skin type.

Targeted areas

Depending on what you need, chances are Eve Lom on Dermstore has a skin care treatment or solution for you. The brand has collections called:

Moisture and Radiance

Cleanse

Brightening

Rescue

Time Retreat

These collections can help with the following:

Visible pores, acne, breakouts and blemishes

Dry, peeling or dehydrated skin

Dull, uneven skin tone or pigmentation

Oil control

Wrinkles and fine lines

Sensitivity or redness

SPF content

Many of Eve Lom’s moisturizers, toners and facial treatments contain SPF content. Dermstore puts organizes the brand’s skin care into the following SPF categories:

SPF 50+

SPF 30+

SPF 15+

Low SPF

According to MedlinePlus, anything with SPF 30 or higher can provide some protection from the sun. Skin care solutions that have SPF content help to reduce the risk of skin cancer. They also fight premature lines, wrinkles and sunspots and help prevent discoloration, redness or other blemishes while ensuring an even skin tone.

Generally, the higher the SPF content, the more protection it can provide. On their own, skin care products don’t necessarily provide enough protection. But when combined with sunscreen and avoiding direct sun exposure, it can help.

Formula

Eve Lom uses a unique blend of high-quality natural ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin. This includes:

Chamomile

Eucalyptus

Clove oil

Cocoa butter

Mineral oil

Algae extract

Amino acids

Beeswax

Lactic acid

Honey

Retinol

Olive oil

Other herbal or floral extracts

Many of the brand’s skin care items are free from harmful additives. This includes sulfates, phthalates, sulfates and artificial fragrances.

8 best Eve Lom products on Dermstore

Eve Lom Cleanser

Safe for any skin type, this facial cleanser can hydrate the skin for up to 12 hours after application. It also leaves the skin looking and feeling healthier and smoother within a week.

Eve Lom Time Retreat Intensive Night Cream

Formulated for nighttime use, this soothing cream can protect the face and hands against free radicals, as well as strengthen the skin barrier. It contains ingredients such as aloe vera and retinol to replenish moisture and fight premature signs of aging.

Eve Lom Rescue Mask

This face mask leaves the skin feeling rejuvenated, improves complexion and brings about a healthy glow. It’s also great for alleviating stressed or inflamed skin.

Eve Lom Daily Protection Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF Plus 50

Available in a 1.6 fluid ounce container, this sunscreen is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It contains SPF 50+, which can help prevent wrinkles and redness caused by the sun. It can also protect the skin against harmful pollutants and free radicals.

Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser

This foaming cleanser hydrates the skin for up to 12 hours and can leave it feeling smoother and rejuvenated within a week.

Eve Lom Time Retreat Face Treatment

This face treatment contains ingredients such as retinol which can stimulate the production of collagen. It also has microalgae and niacinamide, which lessen the appearance of fine lines and improve the skin’s natural elasticity.

Eve Lom Travel Essentials Set

This four-piece set includes a face cleanser, moisture cream, radiance essence and muslin cloth. As a whole, it’s safe for any skin type and can hydrate, smooth, cleanse, tone and rejuvenate the skin. The moisture cream and essence leave the skin feeling hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Eve Lom Three Muslin Cloths

Each of these high-quality muslin cloths gently exfoliates the skin to cleanse it, remove makeup and even improve blood circulation. They work well with everything from moisturizers to serums.

