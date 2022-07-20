A sempervivum "mother" plant is called the hen and is connected to a series of smaller plants, called the chicks, by thin underground runners.

How to choose a planter for your succulents

Planters come in hundreds of sizes, shapes and designs. Those designed to hold succulents are generally smaller and shallower than planters made to hold common houseplants, flowering plants and climbers. Indoor and outdoor planters suitable for succulents are made of all kinds of materials, and their designs vary from minimalist to showy.

What are succulents?

Succulents are a family of plants that store water in leaves that are typically thick and fleshy. The most common examples are aloe, agave and cactus.

Succulents like dry climates

Succulents evolved to thrive in deserts and so are able to survive extended drought. They don’t do as well in areas of high humidity unless they are outside, where they get plenty of airflow. They do their best in potting soil made specially for succulents and cacti.

Succulents like it warm

Most varieties are extremely tolerant of high temperatures. Only a few can withstand freezing weather, so make sure you move your outdoor succulents indoors when winter approaches.

Succulents like light

When they don’t get enough sunshine, succulent leaves get a dull look. When you place them where they get all the light they want, their pink, purple and orange colors come out.

What kinds of planters are best for succulents?

Hanging planters

These planters are made to hang by cords, ropes or wires. They’re a great way to save space while dramatically displaying your succulents.

Zxfeng Six-Piece Dangling Succulent Planters

What you need to know: Hang these small pots-on-a-rope anywhere, indoors or out.

What you’ll love: You get six ceramic pots in assorted colors, each attached to a sturdy jute rope. Adjust the heights and distances between theses Southwestern-style pots for the look you want. Suspended like this, your succulents get more air movement, which keeps them healthier.

What you should consider: Be careful not to hang them too close to a wall, where they might be blown into it by strong breezes and damage your pots and plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Floor planters

Some floor planters sit directly on the ground while others perch on long- or short-legged stands. Floor planters are usually larger and heavier than other types and are therefore less easy to move than smaller planters.

Kimisty Mid-Century Succulent Planter Bowl

What you need to know: Use this round bowl on its four-legged stand indoors on the floor or outdoors on the patio or porch.

What you’ll love: The glossy white finish of this ceramic bowl is deep and wide enough to hold larger succulents and is nicely complemented by the stand’s dark acacia wood. A bowlful of small white decorative stones is included for a zen-like look and feel.

What you should consider: The quality of the glaze varies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tabletop planters

Some succulent planters make wonderful living centerpieces for dinner tables. Others look great on coffee tables, end tables or desks.

Kikkerland Concrete Desktop Planter for Succulents

What you need to know: Go green at the office with this small, stylish concrete planter.

What you’ll love: The terraced base holds a small succulent while the open top holds your pens, pencils and markers. The dual cubes of this planter-and-pen-holder combo measure 3.8 by 3.5 by 3.2 inches.

What you should consider: There’s room in the shallow planter for only one small succulent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Windowsill planters

Long, narrow planters look great on windowsills and your succulents get lots of sunlight, too.

DR & Co. Stainless Steel Rectangle Planter for Succulents

What you need to know: This long, narrow planter is 16 inches long and 3.2 inches wide.

What you’ll love: The seams are welded for strength and the powder coat finish gives this planter a sleek, modern look while resisting scratching, chipping and fading. Four rubber pads are included for non-slip stability.

What you should consider: The narrow width only has room for one row of succulents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shelving

Shelves are a great way to display lots of succulents at once in a dry, sunny area.

F&G Four-Tier Iron Shelf for Succulents

What you need to know: This metal rack with four carbon steel shelves holds dozens of potted succulents.

What you’ll love: Nearly four feet tall, the shelves are each 24 inches long and 10 inches deep, and the unit holds up to 50 pounds. Rust-resistant and durable, this planter with anti-slip leg pads is great for outdoor use in all kinds of weather.

What you should consider: It requires assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Small planters that can go anywhere

Groups of pots and planters let you place your succulents in any small space where it will get plenty of light.

Dsben Three-Pack of 3.2-Inch Ceramic Succulent Pots

What you need to know: These brightly colored mini-pots each hold one succulent.

What you’ll love: Each of the three glazed pots has a different color and design, adding a colorful touch to your greenery. The drainage holes draw off excess water and hold it in the bamboo saucers. This glossy flower pot goes great on a windowsill or in a tabletop grouping.

What you should consider: The bamboo saucer needs to be kept clean to reduce mold growth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Whimsical planters

These add a bit of fun to your succulent display.

Frozzur Three-Piece Human Face Planters for Succulents

What you need to know: Your succulents become the “hairdos” of the abstract faces.

What you’ll love: These multicolored human faces can be filled with succulents and placed on a coffee table, mantel or other prominent place. The white head is 10 inches tall, the grey one is 7.8 inches tall and the khaki head is 3.5 inches tall, all made of durable, safe and odorless resin.

What you should consider: The heads’ light weight means you should use them only indoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pre-planted with succulents

The fast, easy way to get started is to buy a planter already filled with live succulents.

Live Succulent Planter Bowl

What you need to know: Your hen and chicks succulents arrive live at your door fully rooted in a decorative planter.

What you’ll love: The attractive 8-inch bowl comes filled with living plants ready for displaying inside your home or outdoors. Made of plastic, the bowl has the look of stone, with a center drain hole that lets the soil dry out completely between waterings.

What you should consider: Some of the succulents may come loose during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

