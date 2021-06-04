Smile Frederick Orthodontics

About US

We strive to treat everyone like members of our own family, and now we can offer everyone, including adults, orthodontic care. Dr. Mansman wanted to provide an orthodontic option that provided the same great level of care he has been providing children of the area for years. Please read more about our doctors and staff.

Thank you for choosing the Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick. We are committed to educating both parents and patients in dental hygiene. We strive to treat each patient and parent as we would our own family members. Our practice offers the most up-to-date services for your child’s dental needs.

Our doctors have completed post-graduate residency training, focusing on treating children, children with special needs and medically compromised children. In addition, our staff has a child-friendly approach to dental care; offering up-to-date dental treatment. We strive to treat each patient and parent as we would our own family members.

New Patients Welcome!

We provide dental care for children of all ages

We accept MOST insurances and DMO’s. To see a list of carriers please click here

Preventive Care and Education

Emergency Care for broken teeth, trauma, and pain

Patients with special needs welcome

Se Habla Español

Hospital Sedation available

All hygiene patients receive a free dental gift bag

Mission: At the Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick we are committed to educating both parents and patients in dental hygiene.

​

Core Value: We strive to treat each patient and parent as we would our own family members.

Our Doctors