WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Mubadala Citi Open, Alex Flum sits down with tournament chairman Mark Ein.

In a two part interview, they discussed the tournament expanding to include a full high-level WTA 500 women’s tournament, big names in the draw, including local star Frances Tiafoe and Ein becoming a Washington Commanders minority owner.

Part two of the interview will air over the weekend.