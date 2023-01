COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland women’s basketball team feels they were highly underestimated heading into the 2022-2023 season. That was mainly due to the fact that they were only returning one starter, senior guard Diamond Miller. Now, with only nine games left in conference play, the Terps surprised everyone and sit at 16-4 on the season and are currently ranked #10 in the nation.

The Maryland Terrapins will host #13 Michigan on Thursday at 6:30 pm.