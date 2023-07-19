SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — In April of 2022, DC News Now reported on Adam Oumiddoch. Then, 14-years-old, taking part in vigorous basketball training while fasting during Ramadan, Oumiddoch was already turning heads as a middle school basketball player.

“End goal for now is division one college basketball,” Oumiddoch told DC News Now in April of 2022. “And then if I play good there, hopefully I’ll get to the NBA.”

Over a year later, Oumiddoch is a 16-years-old and nearly half a foot taller. He’s also a five-star recruit, ranked in ESPN’s class of 2026 top 25 list.

In July, Oumiddoch announced he is taking the next step in his career after a successful freshman season at Bishop O’Connell, signing to play with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia the next three seasons.

“It was the best move for me, just because it was the best opportunity that I have,” Oumiddoch said in an exclusive interview with DC News Now Wednesday. “It will just make me reach another level that I’ll never be able to reach before. The facility, the coaching staff, the trainers, the support system is general is just amazing over there.”

Founded two years ago, Overtime Elite is a pro basketball league for players 16-to-20-years-old. OTE Elite made headlines at this year’s NBA draft, when its players, twins Amen Ausar Thompson were selected back-to-back in the NBA draft. OTE Elite has also had several other players signed undrafted free agent deals in the NBA and other deals internationally.

“That automatically just shows what the program can do for any kid,” Oumiddoch said. “The things with Overtime Elite and all the ways I can just get better at my game can just automatically get to that type of level.”

Oumiddoch has seven college scholarship, including one locally to the University of Maryland. At Overtime Elite, he’ll maintain his college eligibility.

“College has always been my goal,” Oumiddoch said. “So I’m 100 percent keeping my eligibility. Cause that’s always what I wanted to do as a kid. That’s what I always dreamed about. I definitely want to do that for sure.”

Oumiddoch has trained for years at DNA Skills Academy in Springfield, Virginia under Dominic Phillips. Phillips has also accepted a coaching job at Overtime Elite. He will join Oumiddoch in Atlanta.

“I always know he’s going to be by my side and he’s going to push me no matter what and be there for me.”

Phillips said that Overtime Elite and programs like it are a positive thing for young basketball prospects in America.

“For kids to have a bigger platform to try to make it to their end goal, I think it’s wonderful,” Phillips said. “The kid that just got drafted number one, Victor [Wembanyama], he’s been at NBA academies and stuff like that, so I kind of look at it the same route and now America is getting used to that.”

While Oumiddoch gets ready for his next step, he’s still working toward the moment of hearing his name called at an NBA draft night.

“Always think about that. Since I was a kid I would dream about it often. It’s a dream come true if that happens,” Oumiddoch said. “I know if I work hard and with this decision that I just made, that’ll help me get to that spot.”