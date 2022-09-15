WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The 22nd ranked American Eagles field hockey team continues to excel under head coach Steve Jennings.

In his 24th year at American, Jennings has helped lead this team to 12 conference titles. He’s won 10 coach of the year awards in the Patriot league and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. But for Jennings, it isn’t about him. It’s about his players and what the program represents. “This is a sisterhood. We are connected to something deeper than just who’s here”, said Jennings.

“You have to really find people and find families that buy into something that’s bigger than the individual.”

This week, two individuals were honored by the Patriot League. Senior Charllene Boshoff was named the defensive player of the week and junior Bryn Underwood claimed the goalkeeper of the week in the league.

The Eagles are currently 3-3 on the season with their biggest win coming against 17th ranked Delaware on Friday September 2nd. Their next game is Saturday, September 17th when they head on the road to take on Lafayette as they continue their quest for another conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament.