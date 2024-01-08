WIGAN, England (AP) — Manchester United avoided becoming the highest-profile casualty in the third round of the FA Cup by easing past third-tier Wigan with a 2-0 win on Monday.

Portugal internationals Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes — with a penalty — scored United’s goals at DW Stadium to set up a match in the last 32 against either Newport County or Eastleigh, two more lower-league teams.

United, which reached the FA Cup final last season before losing to Manchester City, had lost four of its previous six games in all competitions — increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag — but produced a dominant display against a team that was last in the Premier League in 2013. That was the same year Wigan won the FA Cup, beating City in the title match in one of the competition’s biggest shocks.

Dalot curled in the opening goal in the 22nd minute, finding the far corner with a precise finish from the edge of the area.

Fernandes added the second in the 74th after he had been tripped by Liam Shaw.

There have been no major shocks so far in the third round, though Premier League teams West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Luton were all held to draws at home by lower-division opponents.

CITY FACES TOTTENHAM TEST

Man City will continue its title defense with a trip to Tottenham in the standout match in the draw for the fourth round, which was made just before kickoff of the Wigan-Man United game.

There are three other guaranteed all-Premier League matchups: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Fulham vs. Newcastle and Sheffield United vs. Brighton.

Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, must travel to second-tier Blackburn.

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Watford vs. Southampton

Blackburn vs. Wrexham

Bournemouth vs. Swansea

West Bromwich Albion vs. Brentford or Wolverhampton

West Ham or Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester vs. Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Ipswich vs. Maidstone United

Liverpool vs. Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Leeds vs. Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton vs. Luton or Bolton

Newport County or Eastleigh vs. Manchester United

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. Newcastle

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer