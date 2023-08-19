The NBA is investigating the reasons behind James Harden calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

The league likely would seek to determine whether any promises were made to Harden that would have been in violation of salary cap rules.

Penalties could be possible, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not been publicly announced.

It was first reported by ESPN.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season in June, apparently with the hopes that the organization would then trade him. However, the 76ers have not found a deal they like for the 2018 NBA MVP who led the league in assists last season.

The frustrated Harden then made his comments about Morey — who he also played under during his best seasons in Houston — at a promotional event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

